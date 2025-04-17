Pete Alonso Has Entered 2025 as the Best Version of Himself

When Pete Alonso came up in 2019, he was tabbed as an all-fields hitter with tremendous power potential. This became apparent when the ESPN crew marveled at his ability to use all fields during his home run derby victory over Vladimir Guerrero Jr. that very season.

With Guerrero Jr. recently signing a 14-year, $500 contract extension with the Blue Jays, Alonso now figures to be the top first base option in this year’s free agency class if he chooses to opt out of the two-year, $54 million deal that he signed with the Mets this past offseason.

Alonso’s first stab at the free-agent market was not a pretty one. He entered on the heels of declining a six-figure contract extension from New York in 2023 and bet on himself.

With high expectations, he struggled in 2024 and had to settle on a much less lucrative deal to return to Queens, a reunion that seemed out of the cards at various points in the offseason.