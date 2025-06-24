Yariel Rodríguez Is at His Best Out of the Blue Jays Bullpen

He had a bumpy rookie year but wasn’t necessarily one of the worst arms in Toronto’s ‘pen. Rodríguez went 1-8 with a 4.47 ERA across 21 starts and 86.2 innings of work, but there were still four other pitchers on the team who pitched 40+ innings and had a higher ERA than Rodríguez.

For the most part, his rookie struggles can be blamed on his inexperience with MLB-caliber competition, as he was signed as an international free agent following a stint in Japan’s NPB for the Chunichi Dragons.

In his last season in NPB, he went 6-2 with a fabulous 1.18 ERA and a WHIP of 0.915, so it’s easy to see why Toronto chose to take a chance on him at the MLB level.

NINETY NINE.

WITH.

RUN.



The first Major League save for Yariel Rodríguez! pic.twitter.com/L2WFHFGYcM — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 11, 2025

In this last season in Japan, Rodríguez was given the NPB Central League’s Most Valuable Setup Man Award for his outstanding season, but evidently he had some adjusting to do when he came over to the MLB.

While he was facing the best competition in NPB, the jump from NPB to MLB is sometimes viewed as a larger gap than the leap from Triple-A to the MLB level.

Rodríguez’s real problem when he came to MLB was his control. He walked nearly 11% of batters in his 2024 season, and Baseball Savant ranked him in the 16th percentile of the league in this stat. This could surely be looked past if he was similarly striking out a very high portion of batters, but his 23.1% strikeout rate sat him around league average.