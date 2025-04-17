Yoshinobu Yamamoto Looks Like the True Ace of the Dodgers

That’s high praise. And Yamamoto is far from a one-trick pony. The second-year starter is averaging 95.8 mph on his fastball and spotting it with bullseye precision. But he throws it 38.8% of the time, keeping hitters off balance with that splitter (30.3% usage) and an even deeper bag of tricks: a cutter that dives in on lefties and tails away from righties, a sinker with wicked run, a curveball, a slider and a sweeper – all thrown in any count.

Seven pitches. All commanded with surgical precision.

Now, as he prepares for a must-watch showdown against Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers on Friday, Yamamoto enters with a 1.23 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, and 28 strikeouts over 22 innings. And this could be more than a hot start, it could be the evolution of a future Cy Young winner in real time.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw it coming. After Yamamoto’s first start of 2025 in Tokyo, he praised his pitcher’s renewed confidence:

I think that last year to this year, the confidence, the conviction that he has in throwing the fastball in the strike zone is much, much more convicted. And so you saw that tonight. And so if he can do that, obviously (with) health, I see no reason why he won’t be in the Cy Young conversation this season.

Yamamoto has done more than back up his manager’s prediction, he’s obliterated any doubts about his ceiling. According to Baseball Savant, Yamamoto ranks in the 98th percentile in pitching run value, 99th in fastball run value, 94th in offspeed run value, 85th in whiff rate, and 95th in ground ball rate. His 2.33 xERA confirms the dominance isn’t a fluke.

But as striking as the metrics are, the bigger story may be his composure and conviction his manager alluded to. At times during his rookie campaign in 2024, Yamamoto looked overwhelmed. The transition from NPB to MLB, the weight of a $325 million contract and a midseason rotator cuff injury that cost him 12 weeks, all took their toll.