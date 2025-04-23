WAR Leaderboard: Who’s Leading MLB at Every Position?

Returning to the Mets on a single-year pact before likely taking another trip through free agency this coming winter, Pete Alonso has been outstanding to kick off the new year. The 30-year-old currently leads the majors in doubles (10) and RBI (25) and is at or near the top of the league-wide leaderboards for first basemen in basically every category.

fWAR carries defense at a higher standard than bWAR does (although first basemen have their contributions taken in smaller magnitude), so the fact that Alonso leads the way in fWAR while also sitting in the 37th percentile in Outs Above Average and 1st in Arm Strength says a lot about how strong his bat has been.

First base as a whole is absolutely stacked this year, though, so it’s not entirely The Alonso Show so far. Torkelson and Aranda are both raking to open the season, as is Tyler Soderstrom of the Athletics, who currently leads all of baseball in home runs. This position may shift around a bit before the year comes to an end, but Alonso is the clear frontrunner (so far).

Second Base: Brendan Donovan, St. Louis Cardinals, 1.3 fWAR

Best of the Rest: Tommy Edman, Los Angeles Dodgers, 1.3; Brice Turang, Milwaukee Brewers, 0.8

Both Brendan Donovan and his former teammate Tommy Edman are leading the way for fWAR from second basemen. Each of them provide immense value on both sides of the ball, and it hasn’t been just one skillset of theirs holding up their WAR to open the year.

Donovan, 28, is hitting .356 through his first 23 games, recording an NL-leading 32 hits while hitting three home runs, driving in 13, and sporting an OPS of .925. He’s also sitting in the 89th percentile in Outs Above Average, putting up 2 OAA at second base, good for fourth in the game at the position.