Tommy Edman Is Turning Heads in 2025

Last year, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Tommy Edman from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline. At the time, Edman was injured, and little could be said as to the impact he would have upon returning to the field.

He ended up playing in 37 regular season games, posting a .711 OPS (101 OPS+) and playing solid defense in both center field and the middle infield. His contributions helped propel the Dodgers to a World Series championship later that year, and he was even named the NLCS MVP along the way.

Throughout his career, Edman has been known for his defensive versatility and contact-focused approach at the plate. His offensive production has been solid throughout his career, posting a 101 OPS+ with the Cardinals, but that was never his primary selling point.

Having won a Gold Glove Award at second base in 2021, the Dodgers felt they could rely on Edman to solidify their defense up the middle. Not much else was needed from Edman, as he would be joining an already intimidating offense.