Los Angeles Dodgers Top 15 Prospects

11. Emil Morales – SS – (DSL)

Height/Weight: 6’0”, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.4M – 2024 (LAD) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/40 50/60 45/60 40/40 40/45 45

The key piece in the Dodgers 2024 IFA class, Morales mashed in his pro debut, leading the DSL with 14 home runs while walking at a high clip. Morales fits the bill of a potential three-true-outcome power bat, posting well above average exit velocities for his age, with a chase rate well below 20% and some swing and miss concerns. Though he hit for a high average, Morales posted a contact rate of just 59% at the DSL, something that will likely catch up to him stateside. A candidate to move off of shortstop, Morales profiles best as a power-hitting third baseman if he can hit enough. The Arizona Complex League should be a good test in 2025.

12. Chase Harlan – 3B – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’3”, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (98) – 2024 (LAD) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 40/50 40/55 55/55 40/50 45

Another exciting upside play by the Dodgers in the 2024 draft, Harlan was the team’s second selection at 98th overall due to the Shohei Ohtani draft compensation, shelling out $1 million over the $745,000 slot value to sign him away from Clemson.

Harlan has a big, athletic frame, moving well for his size and providing plenty of optimism in the power department. The hit tool is a bit of a question, but he showcased a better feel for the barrel during spring training along with an improved ability to recognize spin. An above average runner who moves his feet pretty well at third base, Harlan has the potential to be a solid defender at the hot corner. If the hit tool is a bit ahead of expectations, Harlan could be a breakout prospect to monitor in the Dodgers system in 2025.

13. Ben Casparius – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (162), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL Cutter COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 50/50 50/50 40/45 45

A two way player at UNC, Casparius struggled offensively in his sophomore season before transferring to UCONN to focus on the mound. After an impressive junior season as one of the best pitchers in the Big East, the Dodgers took Casparius in the 5th round where he struggled through his first two pro seasons before things clicked in 2024 at the upper levels. His fastball ticked up, with sharper breaking stuff, eclipsing 3,000 RPM on average with both his slider and curveball, though the former looks like the plus offering.

The Dodgers placed plenty of trust in Casparius pitching him down the stretch of the 2024 season and even using him as an opener in the World Series. Casparius is a useful swiss-army knife who has good enough stuff to be a 7th inning guy, but is capable of being stretched out, having thrown more than 100 innings in 2023 and 2024.

14. Eriq Swan – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’7″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (137), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Slider Sweeper changeup COMMAND FV 55/55 60/60 50/55 35/45 30/40 45

A towering right-hander with loud stuff, Swan struggled to produce steady results at Middle Tennessee due to command issues, walking 45 batters in 61 innings in his junior season, on his way to a 6.49 ERA. His fastball sits 96-98 MPH, but lacks life and is inconsistently located, with a blend of too many non-competitive pitches along with too many over the middle of the plate. Despite the high velocity, opponents posted an OPS near 1.000 against it in his 2023 season at Middle Tennessee with even gaudier offensive numbers in his pro debut.

His best pitch is his 88-90 MPH cutterish slider, racking up big whiff numbers within the zone against both lefties and righties. He will also throw a sweeper in the mid 80s that loos like an above average offering and a changeup that flashes average when it is around the zone.

Swan has exciting stuff, but he will need to miss more bats with his fastball and improve his command to avoid a move to the bullpen.

15. Kyle Hurt – RHP – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (134), 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2024

FASTBALL CHANGEUP SLIDER CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 55/55 60/65 45/50 45/45 40/45 45

Hurt was an intriguing prospect despite poor results at the lower levels thanks to his intriguing data points and ability to miss bats. He finally put it together at the upper levels in 2023, pitching to a 3.91 ERA in Double-A and the very hitter-friendly Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Hurt earned a call up to the big leagues in 2024 where he allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, but suffered a torn UCL around the mid-season point which will likely wipe out his 2025 as well.

When healthy, Hurt sits in the mid 90s with his fastball, along with a change up that is at least plus, generating more than 13 inches of vertical separation. His breaking balls lag behind, but the slider can be a fine third offering with gyro break in the upper 80s while the curveball is a fine taste-breaker. Depending on how he looks upon his return in 2026, Hurt could be a solid No. 5 starter, but should at least be a quality swingman or relief option.

16. Peter Heubeck – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (101), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL Change up COMMAND FV 60/65 55/60 55/55 40/45 30/40 45

A slender right-handler with a great feel to spin the baseball, Heubeck generates as many whiffs as any Dodgers arm at the lower levels, however the swing and miss comes with a lot of free passes as well. Heubeck punched out 30% of batters in 2024, but also walked nearly 17%. He will of course need to improve in that regard to fill a big league role, but his elite ability to generate carry on his fastball and pair of nasty breaking balls gives him tantalizing potential, even if a move to the bullpen could be in the future.

Heubeck’s fastball averaged more than 21 inches of induced vertical break from a release height that is near MLB average, which at 93-95 MPH gives him at least a plus fastball. His gyro slider in the mid 80s and depthy curveball at 79-81 MPH creates a nightmare of a tunneling effect for hitters with nearly 40 inches of vertical separation between his fastball and curveball. Heubeck will likely get one more season to prove that he can stay in the zone enough to stick as a starter, but if he moves to the bullpen, his stuff could be dominant in short spurts.

Names to Watch

Brooks Auger – RHP – (CPX): After pitching two seasons at Hinds Community College, Auger was effective out of the Mississippi State bullpen in 2022 before a torn UCL wiped out his 2023 season. He returned in 2024 with his velocity up and pitched to a 3.35 ERA in 45 2/3 innings in a hybrid role for the Bulldogs. The Dodgers snagged Auger in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, betting on his upside despite already being 23 years old. He has a big frame at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds and is now sitting closer to the mid 90s.

He has an assortment of secondaries, including an upper 80s cutter, mid 80s slider, upper 70s curveball and mid 80s changeup. The cutter and slider are ahead, but with refinement of his five pitch mix, there’s No. 5 starter upside. If the stuff stalls out, Auger has the looks of a decent depth arm or middle-relief option.

Jack Dreyer – LHP – (MLB): A southpaw who generates plus vert on his low 90s fastball from a cross-fire delivery, Dreyer picks up plenty of swing and miss within the zone. His gyro-slider gives him a second plus pitch in the upper 80s, also playing up from his release point. Dreyer will also mix in a curveball in the upper 70s. He is at the very least a quality middle-relief option with a chance to be a setup man if his stuff ticks up.

Nick Frasso – RHP – (Triple-A): Frasso followed up a lights out 2022 season at the lower levels with impressive results at the upper levels in 2023 after he was traded from the Blue Jays for Mitch White and Alex DeJesus. It’s been a challenge to stay healthy for the 6-foot-5, 200 pound righty, with arm issues that preceded his tenure in the Dodgers system. After dealing with some ailments in college, Frasso underwent internal brace surgery in 2021 and labrum surgery at the end of 2023.

His fastball has reached as high as the upper 90s, but early looks post shoulder surgery have him closer to 92-95 MPH. Frasso’s low 80s changeup is his best pitch, flashing plus with around 18 inches of horizontal action. His mid 80s slider is a solid third offering as well. Frasso may be able to compensate for a dip in velocity with improved extension that is now plus. It’s a matter of staying healthy for him, but Frasso likely projects as a swingman type at this point.

Kendall George – OF – (Low-A): An 80 grade runner with a good glove in centerfield, George leaves a bit to be desired offensively with 30 grade power and contact rates that are too low for a slash and dash type. His elite speed and defensive utility gives him a decent chance at landing as a fourth outfielder, but he will need to improve in the contact department to even reach that plateau.

Hyun-Seok Jang – RHP – (Low-A): An intriguing project with an imposing frame, Jang stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with a fastball that can run up to the upper 90s. Rather than being selected as the No. 1 pick as anticipated in the 2023 KBO draft, Jang decided to pursue an MLB career, signing with the Dodgers as an international free agent for $900,000. Jang has exciting stuff with room for more, sitting in the mid 90s with his fastball while generating above average carry, along with a nasty gyro-slider that could be plus and a changeup that flashes as well.

Jang racked up strikeouts in droves between the Complex League and Low-A, but his 41% strikeout rate was hedged by a 16% walk rate, resulting in a 6.14 ERA. Though there’s huge upside with potentiall three plus pitches, it’s difficult to project Jang as anything other than a reliever due to his present 20 grade command.

Ching-Hsien Ko – OF – (CPX): Ko catapulted himself onto the international radar with a standout performance for Taiwan in the 18u World Cup in 2023. In June of 2024, the Dodgers signed him to a $650,000 bonus, getting him into some late season action at the DSL where he impressed with his control in the batter’s box for a 6-foot-3, 215 pound teenager. He has great balance and a good feel for the strike zone with plenty of power to dream on as he matures. Ko will be 18 years old for nearly the entirety of the 2025 season and already flashes the ability to elevate to all fields. As he continues to find more strength and violence in his swing, there could be an exciting hit and power combination here.

Payton Martin – RHP – (High-A): An athletic right-hander, the Dodgers snagged Martin in the 17th round of the 2022 draft out of high school. He made his pro debut in 2023 where he overwhelmed Low-A hitters, but struggled to miss bats at the same clip at High-A in 2024 after his stuff backed up, most notably seeing his fastball velocity drop by two ticks. Martin’s fastball was back up to the mid 90s in this spring with a new sweeping curveball that looks like it can be a quality swing and miss offering. He also tweaked his upper 80s cutter, giving him a decent third pitch. Still just 20 years old as he gets his second taste of High-A, Martin could be an emergent arm to monitor.

Mike Sirota – OF – (CPX): Viewed as a potential top 10 pick going into his junior season at Northeastern, Sirota really struggled out of the gate before we tearing it up down the stretch. Even with the strong finish, Sirota was not able to reclaim his prior draft stock, slipping to the Reds in the third round. Before he could even appear in a pro game for the Reds, Sirota was traded to the Dodgers along with a compensation pick for Gavin Lux.

Sirota offers plus wheels and the potential for above average defense in centerfield, but he may be staring uphill at both an average hit tool and game power. The Dodgers have long scouted Sirota and feel confident that they can help him unlock more offensively, which could push him closer to average regular upside up the middle. Until then, he most likely projects as a fourth outfielder.

Joendry Vargas – SS – (Low-A): Vargas put up great numbers in the DSL and good numbers in the Arizona Complex League, but the underlying batted ball data points towards what could be a difficult transition to Low-A and he looked uncomfortable against Low-A competition during Spring Training. Vargas ran an average exit velocity of just 84 MPH and a zone-contact rate of 74% in 2024 with significant struggles against breaking balls. If Vargas can maintain his production against Low-A competition in 2025, that would of course hedge the aforementioned underlying concerns, but a potential move to third base only adds more pressure to the bat.

Jakob Wright – LHP – (Low-A): A fourth round pick in 2024, Wright broke out in his second season at Cal Poly after redshirting his freshman season due to elbow surgery. In 88 innings as a draft-eligible sophomore, Wright pitched to a 2.97 ERA while striking out 101. His fastball just sits in the low 90s, but it is heavy with arm side run. His slider is his best pitch, a clear plus offering, playing up from his low three-quarters release. His command can be inconsistent, especially with his curveball and changeup that lag behind the fastball and slider. With his stuff and release characteristics, Wright has a good chance of landing as a southpaw reliever, but his impressive results in his second collegiate season and feel to spin the baseball should earn him plenty of runway as a starter.