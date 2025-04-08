Los Angeles Dodgers Top 15 Prospects
Led by phenom Roki Sasaki and two other prospects in Just Baseball's top 10, the Dodgers are primed for sustainable success.
Perpetually one of baseball’s best farm systems, the Dodgers are loaded once again, even with the imminent graduation of Roki Sasaki. Including Sasaki, the Dodgers boast three prospects within the top 10 of our top 100 list and seven top 100 prospects in total.
It’s a combination of strong drafting and international scouting and savvy trades by Andrew Friedman and company that have the Dodgers’ farm consistently sitting pretty. And with layers of talent from Triple-A all the way to the complex leagues, it doesn’t look like that’s changing any time soon.
1. Roki Sasaki – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $6.5M, 2025 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Splitter
|Slider
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|80/80
|40/50
|45/55
|60+
A Japanese phenom who earned the nickname “the Monster of the Reiwa Era” after taking Nippon Professional Baseball by storm, Sasaki offers an outlier splitter and fastball that can sit near triple digits when healthy, giving him easy frontline upside. Health is an important caveat, however, coming off of a year where his stuff was relatively diminished while having never eclipsed 130 innings pitched.
Arsenal
Sasaki’s fastball and slider dominate his usage, and understandably so, as the pitch combo has the potential to be as devastating as any in MLB. The fastball was averaging around 99 MPH in recent years, but he saw his velocity dip by two ticks in 2024 as he dealt with what was later reported as “shoulder fatigue”. Even with the drop in velocity, Sasaki’s heater is still comfortably above the MLB average of 94 MPH. But, compounding with the dip in velocity was a loss of about two inches of induced vertical break, caused his in-zone whiff rate to be slashed in half on the fastball in 2024 while the OPS allowed climbed from around .590 to nearly .750.
If Sasaki does not rectify his step backwards fastball wise, it could be compounded with an MLB ball, as most pitchers will lose two inches of vert once switching over to the MLB ball. Though a small sample, Sasaki sat around 14 inches of induced vertical break in his Spring Training debut, which aligned with the expectations from what he posted data wise with his fastball in his final NPB season. Sasaki does get plus extension, which helps his velocity play up, but his fastball will likely be very velocity dependent given its standard shape. If he is at his pre 2024 velocity, it should play like a 70 grade heater, but the version we saw in 2024 is closer to a 60 grade pitch.
Where there is little variance is Sasaki’s splitter, which is a true 80 grade pitch. There is not a pitch like it in Major League Baseball right now. Somehow moving like a gyro slider that he consistently locates at the bottom of the zone with impressive depth. The vertical break and horizontal break, at or below zero inches, already places the pitch in its own category. But the horizontal separation that he creates from his running fastball makes the pitch combination particularly unique.
Sasaki’s more than 13 inches of horizontal separation between his fastball and splitter would be the largest gap in the Major Leagues between any fastball and changeup (edging out Cardinals right-hander Sonny Gray), while the vertical separation would slot in at 10th most. He rarely misses up with the pitch and even less frequently loses depth, with less than 3% of his splitters in 2024 featuring more than five inches of induced vertical break.
Since the start of the 2023 season, Sasaki racked up a ground ball rate just shy of 70% on the pitch with a chase rate (41%) nearly as high as the contact rate allowed (46%). The consistency blended with the action of the pitch makes it a reliable weapon against hitters from both sides of the plate. Over that same span, NPB lefties and righties alike hovered around a .100 batting average against it.
The fact that Sasaki’s splitter does not discriminate against handedness helps take the pressure off of his slider, but his struggles to spin a breaking ball–especially in 2024–makes it likely that he will experiment with a more reliable third offering.
The average shape of Sasaki’s slider was mostly unchanged from 2023, just seeing a slight gain in horizontal movement, though he threw the pitch four ticks slower at 83.6 MPH last season.
His slider did not look like a pitch that would be particularly reliable stateside, especially the altered version he threw in 2024. The drop in velocity resulted in a 5% dip in terms of in-zone whiff, but he seemed to have a better feel for the pitch, landing it in the zone with more consistency. It could be a fine third offering if tweaked, though it is possible the Dodgers start from scratch with Sasaki’s breaking ball.
Outlook
There’s no doubting that Sasaki has the stuff to be a potential frontline starter, but he will need to establish his fastball near his 2023 caliber to reach closer to that upside. His ability to manipulate his splitter into what can look like two different pitches and along with how effective it is against hitters of both-handedness takes some pressure off of the need for a reliable third offering, but circles back to the initial point of establishing the fastball as the splitter is generally a chase pitch below the zone.
Though still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, Sasaki has yet to show that he can handle a full starter’s workload dealing with ailments popping up each of the last few seasons including oblique and shoulder injuries. Yet to eclipse 130 innings pitched, the Dodgers will likely be cautious with Sasaki in his first MLB season as he not only looks to build his workload and distance himself from 2024’s shoulder issues, but also regain his fastball quality.
2. Zyhir Hope – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 11th round (326) , 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/65
|50/60
|60/60
|40/50
|55+
Extremely toolsy with elite twitch, the Dodgers targeted Hope in the Michael Busch trade for his upside, which he is realizing much more quickly than expected.
Offense
Starting with his feet just wider than shoulder width with his hands relaxed just below his shoulder, Hope gets into his back side with a small gather, which he down from his medium-sized leg kick he deployed earlier in the 2024 season.
Already launching home runs above 113 MPH and 470 feet, Hope produces ridiculous torque and handles velocity well. His simplified mechanics allows him to repeat his moves consistently, and with his penchant for producing elite bat speed with so little effort, he is able to get his A swing off consistently.
Already flashing plus power in games with the ability to drive the ball with authority to all fields, Hope has the ingredients to be a middle-of-the-order masher. While he is not tall in stature, he is extremely physical. Extremely patient in the box as well, Hope controls his at bats very well and ran a chase rate around 16% in 2024.
Defense/Speed
An easy plus runner, Hope’s closing speed has helped him overcome slow reads and shaky routes in the early stages of his pro career. If he doesn’t find more comfort in centerfield, he would profile well in a corner where his plus arm and speed would place nicely. Despite his plus speed, Hope has been a somewhat tentative on the bases, but should develop into a stolen base threat.
Outlook
Hope has already shifted his outlook from project to rising blue chip prospect in an age 19 season where he missed time due to injury. There’s potential for a coveted combination of plus power and speed that could make Hope a dynamic outfielder with All Star upside. As he continues to look more hitterish, with an advanced approach the once significant perceived risk continues to dissipate. Of course, he will need to maintain his production above Low-A, but all indications point towards him being able to do that, especially after his showing in the Arizona Fall League.
3. Dalton Rushing – C – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|65/65
|55/55
|45/45
|45/50
|55+
Rushing has mashed at every stop with his defense behind the dish progressing nicely. Though he is somewhat blocked by Will Smith, his blend of above average pop and superb on base skills should ensure that he is getting consistent big league at bats soon.
Check out our interview with Dalton Rushing!
Offense
Rushing starts with a slightly open stance and a smooth leg kick to get into his back side. He controls his body extremely well, allowing him to consistently be on time with his smooth left-anded swing that consistently generates loft. Rushing’s strong pitch recognition skills and ability to repeat his mechanics help him get his A swing off consistently, with an average exit velocity of 92 MPH and a Hard Hit rate of 48% at the upper levels in 2024.
A patient hitter with a phenomenal feel for the strike zone, Rushing has consistently walked at a high clip at each level thanks to a career chase rate hardly above 15%. His smooth and repeatable swing helped him post strong numbers left-on-left as well, with an .880 OPS in same-handed matchups in 2024. Rushing has the ability to hit 25+ homers while getting on base at a high clip.
Defense/Speed
Rushing is a good athlete behind the dish who has progressed nicely defensively. He focused hard on his receiving and gained a lot of valuable experience working with the Dodgers talented arms during Spring Training. His catch and throw skills have improved drastically, nabbing 30% of attempted base stealers in 2025 behind good arm strength and a quicker transfer.
While the Dodgers trotted Rushing out in left field at points in 2024 due to the presence of Will Smith at the MLB level, the team prefers to shift his focus back to catcher in 2025. Rushing is on his way to becoming an average defensive catcher if his receiving can come along a little further, but it’s more a matter of finding opportunity for him with the big league club.
Outlook
The bat will lead the way for Rushing, as he is athletic enough to potentially move to first base or corner outfield if the Dodgers want to get him in the lineup. That said, Rushing still has the goods to be an everyday backstop defensively. Offensively, Rushing offers a sound power-hitter’s profile, making 25+ home runs with great on base skills an attainable outcome. He is one of the best catcher prospects in the game.
4. Josue De Paula – OF – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: $1.5M, 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/60
|45/60
|45/45
|35/45
|55
One of the most polished hitters at the rookie level in 2022, De Paula has an extremely advanced swing and approach, handling Low-A and High-A easily as a teenager.
Offense
De Paula has a simple set up and a slow, controlled and smooth load that helps him see the ball early and repeat his moves. His swing is silky smooth, already controlling his body extremely well with a great good for the barrel. Posting above average contact rates and minuscule chase rates, along with strong numbers against left-handed pitching, De Paula easily projects as a strong on base threat.
He has already demonstrated the ability to hit the ball hard to all fields with more raw power in the tanks as he matures. The exit velocities are comfortably plus for De Paula, with a Hard Hit rate north of 45% in 2024. The next step will be converting that into game power as his swing can be flatter, more geared for line drives, limiting his home run output some.
Given his easy plus raw power and smooth swing, it’s easy to envision plus game power in the future. De Paula’s blend of hit, plate discipline and power potential is as exciting as exciting as just about any outfield prospect in baseball.
Defense/Speed
A fringe-average runner, DePaula as quick enough to cover decent ground in a corner outfield spot, but his reads and instincts are still extremely raw. His above average arm profiles best in right field where he can become a passable defender with more reps. As De Paula continues to fill out, he is unlikely to be much of a factor on the bases, but shouldn’t be a clogger.
Outlook
The most advanced prospect the Dodgers had at the rookie levels in 2022, De Paula has easily been one of the most polished teenage hitters in the minors over the last few seasons.
While the power has not totally translated into games yet, there have been plenty of flashes–especially to the pull-side–posting exit velocities above 114 MPH as an 18-year-old. With his present offensive talent and even more to dream on, De Paula has monster upside at the plate and is set to see Double-A pitching prior to his 20th birthday.
5. Jackson Ferris – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 2nd Round (47), 2022 (CHC) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|CURVEBALL
|changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/60
|50/55
|30/40
|40/50
|50+
A tall prep lefty with plenty to dream on, the Cubs nabbed Ferris in the second round, but shelled out top-25 pick money ($3 million) to sign him away from his commitment to Ole Miss. He was packaged with Zyhir Hope to the Dodgers for Michael Busch and Yency Almonte, enjoying a big age-20 season between High-A and Double-A, making major strides in the command department.
Arsenal
A four pitch mix that is dominated by an exciting fastball/slider combination, Ferris’ above average stuff plays up further as he creates a difficult angle for hitters and hiding the ball well. Ferris averaged 93.5 MPH with his fastball in the first half of the 2024 season before ticking up to 94.5 MPH over his final 12 starts. He generates both good carry and extension with his four-seamer, getting on hitters quickly and playing like a plus pitch when it’s around the mid 90s.
The go-to secondary pitch for Ferris is his slurvy slider that flashes plus in the mid 80s. He has a feel to manipulate the pitch to be more of a gyro slider that is shorter and harder as well, making his breaking balls effective to hitters of both handedness (.180 BAA). His comfort with the pitch continued to improve as the 2024 season progressed, landing it for a strike 65% of the time.
Ferris will mix in a big curveball in the upper 70s that he will try to bury for chase or float in to steal strikes early in the count. Averaging 18 inches of vertical break, Ferris is still learning how to land the big bender for a strike consistently.
Rounding out the arsenal is a firm changeup in the upper 80s that is a distant fourth offering. His ability to spin his breaking balls to righties may result in the changeup being phased out.
Outlook
Drafted as an exciting project, Ferris showed well overall in his first pro season in 2023 and was targeted by the Dodgers the following offseason. Ferris took a big step in the right direction with the Dodgers, throwing more strikes and particularly standing out with his feel for his breaking balls.
Slashing his walk rate by nearly four percent while reaching Double-A in his age-20 season, the arrow is clearly pointing upwards for Ferris as he enters the 2025 season. His blend of good stuff, beneficial funk and pitchability that continues to improve has Ferris looking like a potential middle-rotation arm if he can stay on this track.
6. Alex Freeland – SS – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2”, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 3rd Round (105) – 2022 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|60/60
|50/50
|55/55
|50/50
|50+
A well-rounded, switch-hitting shortstop, Freeland made a leap offensively in 2024, elevating his ceiling to a potential above average regular at the position.
Hitting
An upright and slightly open setup from both sides of the plate, Freeland’s operation in the box is simple, utilizing a toe tap and slight barrel tip as he loads. Freeland’s repeatable moves helped him find the barrel more consistently, bolstering his contact rate by 7% in 2024. The improved timing also helped Freeland’s swing decisions, cutting his chase rate all the way down to roughly 15%, helping him walk at a 15% clip.
Elevating the ball more consistently with an average exit velocity that jumped to 91.5 MPH, Freeland launched a career-high 18 home runs while mixing in 35 doubles and triples in 136 games. Freeland is a better hitter from the left side, posting better contact rates and an OPS more than 100 points higher. There’s enough power to hit 20 home runs with the feel to find both gaps that should allow for plenty of doubles.
Defense/Speed
Freeland has the tools to be an average big league shortstop, but could move off of the position in deference to a more impactful glove. His above average arm would play well at third base where his range would be above average as well. He would comfortably project above average at second base too. An above average runner, Freeland has great instincts on the base paths, swiping 31 bags on 33 tries in 2024.
Outlook
Average or better tools across the board with the instincts to get the most out of his abilities, Freeland is a relatively high probability MLB regular if he can sustain his improvements bat-to-ball wise. Freeland projects as an above average regular who can move around the infield, but with a bit more defensive progress, you wouldn’t have to squint too hard to see an above average everyday shortstop.
7. River Ryan – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (340), 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CUTTER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|65/65
|60/60
|55/55
|50/50
|45/45
|50/50
|50+
A former two-way player at Division II UNC-Pembroke, Ryan stood out as an infielder, hitting .308 while serving as the team’s closer. It was Ryan’s electric stuff that really turned the heads of Padres officials (and Dodgers) on the backfields, shifting his focus to the mound and impressing with his feel for an impressive assortment of pitches. He missed the first half of 2024 with a shoulder issue before Tommy John surgery cut his standout MLB debut short. He’ll return in 2026.
Arsenal
You can tell Ryan was a collegiate infielder with the way he operates on the mound. His delivery is loose, athletic and repeatable with plus arm arm speed. The right-hander will mix in five offerings with his fastball leading the way at 45% usage.
The pitch averaged 96.5 MPH in 2023, touching triple digits with impressive ride. Generating around 16 inches of induced vertical break from a 5.7 foot release height helps the fastball dominate at the top of the zone, setting up his assortment of secondaries.
Ryan’s slider is his best pitch, sitting in the upper 80s with late gyro break. The pitch dives beneath barrels making it effective to both righties and lefties while picking up plenty of ground balls. He racked up a 19% swinging strike rate on the pitch along with a 55% ground ball rate. Even with 23% usage, Ryan did not surrender a home run with his slider in the 2023 season, an impressive feat in the Texas League and PCL.
The second breaking ball for Ryan is a curveball in the low 80s that he effectively separates from his slider with around 13 inches of vertical break and 11 inches of horizontal break. He will mix it in around 15% of the time, predominantly to lefties, with his lowest strike rate among any of his offerings.
Rounding out the arsenal for Ryan is an average cutter at 89-91 and a fringy upper 80s changeup. The cutter gives Ryan another look and was effective for him as a weak-contact inducer despite throwing it far less as the season progressed. Though he did not command his iffy changeup well in 2023, Ryan sprinkled a few in for a strike each start.
Outlook
2024 will be Ryan’s third year as a starting pitcher and he will likely make his MLB debut at some point in the season. Given the success he already has under his belt despite his lack of relative experience, there could be more to dream on with the 25-year-old righty. His lively fastball and impressive assortment of secondaries paired with his elite athleticism on the mound make Ryan a potential big whiff middle rotation arm. His fastball and slider alone give him the floor of a high leverage reliever.
8. Eduardo Quintero – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0”, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $297,500 – 2023 (LAD) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|30/40
|60/60
|50/55
|50
A well-rounded ballplayer with a chance to stick in centerfield, Quintero tore up the DSL and Arizona Complex League, reaching Low-A prior to his 19th birthday in 2024.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands high, Quintero gathers with a hovering leg kick, showcasing good athleticism and patience in the box. His upper and lower half can get out of sync, impacting his ability to tap into power consistently. He has flashed average pop, posting exit velocities as high as 109 MPH in his age 18 season, but his average exit velocity of 84 MPH and elevated ground ball rate are likely a result of being out of sync.
Quintero’s flatter swing results in more line drives than back spun fly balls, though he can spray the ball to all fields. His sub 20% chase rate helped him walk at a 17% clip between the Arizona Complex League and Low-A, which paired with his slightly above average contact rates, should help him keep the strikeout rate in check.
Since the hit tool is likely closer to average than plus, it will be important for Quintero to tap into more power as he matures. There’s room for strength within his frame, giving him the potential for 10-15 homers and plenty of doubles. The patience only helps his case as well.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner, Quintero already looks the part in centerfield, getting good jumps with the closing speed to cover plenty of ground. With an above average arm as well, he has the ingredients to be an above average defender up the middle as he refines his routes a bit more. Quintero is an aggressive base runner, swiping 32 bags on 38 tries in 83 games in 2024.
Outlook
Quintero’s average offensive skill set and potential for above average defense in centerfield give him a great chance of at least landing as a bench outfield piece, but if he is able to tap into more power there’s enough upside to be an everyday centerfielder. If Quintero responds well to his first full season at Low-A, he could see his prospect stock rise quickly.
9. Kellon Lindsey – SS – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0”, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (23) – 2024 (LAD) | ETA: 2029
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/50
|45/55
|30/40
|80/80
|40/55
|45+
An elite athlete who made significant strides in all aspects of his game in his senior spring, Lindsey was also a standout quarterback as well during his time at Hardee High School in Florida. He is still quite raw as a hitter with shaky mechanics, but the Dodgers are betting on his dynamic upside and their ability to help him get there.
Hitting
Lindsey has continued to make progress in the box as he has gained more reps and focused solely on baseball, but he is still very reliant on his athleticism and hand-eye coordination at this stage rather than repeatable mechanics. He has the tendency to collapse his back side on softer stuff down while his medium-sized leg kick and dropped hands as he loads can result in him working uphill to the ball and popping up more frequently.
He has a good feel for the strike zone which should translate into above average plate discipline as he gains more experience recognizing spin, along with a decent feel for the barrel. There’s room for more strength in Lindsey’s 6-foot, 175 pound frame, providing hope for more power, but that could also come as he learns to use his base more effectively. Regardless, Lindsey is likely to be a hit-over power bat.
Defense/Speed
An 80 grade runner, Lindsey has the ingredients to stick at shortstop, with impressive range and good hands. His arm is fringy, which could be limiting, but he does a good job of getting the ball out quickly. He has the tendency to cut his throws across the diamond some, so perhaps with some improvements in staying behind the ball, he can generate more carry across the infield. With such elite wheels, the fallback would expectedly be centerfield where he could offer elite range. Lindsey should be a high volume stolen base threat.
Outlook
Somewhat of a pop-up prospect due to an injury that limited him on the summer circuit and his two sport nature, Lindsey is a fun project with exciting upside. There will be some pressure on the hit tool to be at least average for him to project as an above average regular, given the likelihood that his power is closer to 40 grade. With his elite athleticism, Lindsey has a decent chance of at least landing as a super-utility piece, even if he does not reach his peak offensive potential.
10. Edgardo Henriquez – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $80,000 – 2018 (LAD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CUTTER
|COMMAND
|FV
|70/70
|60/60
|55/55
|35/40
|45+
A fastball that ticked up to triple digits helped Henriquez climb from Low-A to the big leagues in 2024, even pitching out of the bullpen for the Dodgers in their title run. Henriquez is at least a 7th inning guy, who could blossom into a closer.
Arsenal
A three pitch mix, Henriquez’s fastball leads the way, averaging 99.8 MPH in 2024, touching 104 MPH. He had outings where his fastball did not drop below 100 MPH in 2024 and held his velocity in instances where he worked two innings. He will throw the fastball 60% of the time, with his upper 80s slider being his most used of his two secondaries. The gyro action plays well from his high release, darting under barrels and getting him contact on the ground when needed. Henriquez will also mix in a mid 90s cutter, leaning on it a bit more against left-handed hitters and picking up plenty of whiff within the zone.
Outlook
Henriquez has closer stuff, but will need to harness it better to be consistently trusted at high leverage. He struck out 40% of batters in the minor leagues in 2024 while climbing three levels, allowing just two home runs in 53 innings of work. He will need to cut down on his 13% walk rate, but has flashed the ability to do so through stretches. Still just 22 years old for the first half of the 2025 season, Henriquez has plenty of time to improve his strike-throwing, but he only really needs 40 grade command to be a setup man.
11. Emil Morales – SS – (DSL)
Height/Weight: 6’0”, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $2.4M – 2024 (LAD) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/40
|50/60
|45/60
|40/40
|40/45
|45
The key piece in the Dodgers 2024 IFA class, Morales mashed in his pro debut, leading the DSL with 14 home runs while walking at a high clip. Morales fits the bill of a potential three-true-outcome power bat, posting well above average exit velocities for his age, with a chase rate well below 20% and some swing and miss concerns. Though he hit for a high average, Morales posted a contact rate of just 59% at the DSL, something that will likely catch up to him stateside. A candidate to move off of shortstop, Morales profiles best as a power-hitting third baseman if he can hit enough. The Arizona Complex League should be a good test in 2025.
12. Chase Harlan – 3B – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’3”, 205 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (98) – 2024 (LAD) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|40/50
|40/55
|55/55
|40/50
|45
Another exciting upside play by the Dodgers in the 2024 draft, Harlan was the team’s second selection at 98th overall due to the Shohei Ohtani draft compensation, shelling out $1 million over the $745,000 slot value to sign him away from Clemson.
Harlan has a big, athletic frame, moving well for his size and providing plenty of optimism in the power department. The hit tool is a bit of a question, but he showcased a better feel for the barrel during spring training along with an improved ability to recognize spin. An above average runner who moves his feet pretty well at third base, Harlan has the potential to be a solid defender at the hot corner. If the hit tool is a bit ahead of expectations, Harlan could be a breakout prospect to monitor in the Dodgers system in 2025.
13. Ben Casparius – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (162), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/50
|50/50
|40/45
|45
A two way player at UNC, Casparius struggled offensively in his sophomore season before transferring to UCONN to focus on the mound. After an impressive junior season as one of the best pitchers in the Big East, the Dodgers took Casparius in the 5th round where he struggled through his first two pro seasons before things clicked in 2024 at the upper levels. His fastball ticked up, with sharper breaking stuff, eclipsing 3,000 RPM on average with both his slider and curveball, though the former looks like the plus offering.
The Dodgers placed plenty of trust in Casparius pitching him down the stretch of the 2024 season and even using him as an opener in the World Series. Casparius is a useful swiss-army knife who has good enough stuff to be a 7th inning guy, but is capable of being stretched out, having thrown more than 100 innings in 2023 and 2024.
14. Eriq Swan – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’7″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (137), 2023 (CHC) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Slider
|Sweeper
|changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|50/55
|35/45
|30/40
|45
A towering right-hander with loud stuff, Swan struggled to produce steady results at Middle Tennessee due to command issues, walking 45 batters in 61 innings in his junior season, on his way to a 6.49 ERA. His fastball sits 96-98 MPH, but lacks life and is inconsistently located, with a blend of too many non-competitive pitches along with too many over the middle of the plate. Despite the high velocity, opponents posted an OPS near 1.000 against it in his 2023 season at Middle Tennessee with even gaudier offensive numbers in his pro debut.
His best pitch is his 88-90 MPH cutterish slider, racking up big whiff numbers within the zone against both lefties and righties. He will also throw a sweeper in the mid 80s that loos like an above average offering and a changeup that flashes average when it is around the zone.
Swan has exciting stuff, but he will need to miss more bats with his fastball and improve his command to avoid a move to the bullpen.
15. Kyle Hurt – RHP – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 240 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 5th Round (134), 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|CHANGEUP
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/65
|45/50
|45/45
|40/45
|45
Hurt was an intriguing prospect despite poor results at the lower levels thanks to his intriguing data points and ability to miss bats. He finally put it together at the upper levels in 2023, pitching to a 3.91 ERA in Double-A and the very hitter-friendly Triple-A Pacific Coast League. Hurt earned a call up to the big leagues in 2024 where he allowed just one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, but suffered a torn UCL around the mid-season point which will likely wipe out his 2025 as well.
When healthy, Hurt sits in the mid 90s with his fastball, along with a change up that is at least plus, generating more than 13 inches of vertical separation. His breaking balls lag behind, but the slider can be a fine third offering with gyro break in the upper 80s while the curveball is a fine taste-breaker. Depending on how he looks upon his return in 2026, Hurt could be a solid No. 5 starter, but should at least be a quality swingman or relief option.
16. Peter Heubeck – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (101), 2021 (LAD) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|Change up
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/65
|55/60
|55/55
|40/45
|30/40
|45
A slender right-handler with a great feel to spin the baseball, Heubeck generates as many whiffs as any Dodgers arm at the lower levels, however the swing and miss comes with a lot of free passes as well. Heubeck punched out 30% of batters in 2024, but also walked nearly 17%. He will of course need to improve in that regard to fill a big league role, but his elite ability to generate carry on his fastball and pair of nasty breaking balls gives him tantalizing potential, even if a move to the bullpen could be in the future.
Heubeck’s fastball averaged more than 21 inches of induced vertical break from a release height that is near MLB average, which at 93-95 MPH gives him at least a plus fastball. His gyro slider in the mid 80s and depthy curveball at 79-81 MPH creates a nightmare of a tunneling effect for hitters with nearly 40 inches of vertical separation between his fastball and curveball. Heubeck will likely get one more season to prove that he can stay in the zone enough to stick as a starter, but if he moves to the bullpen, his stuff could be dominant in short spurts.
Names to Watch
Brooks Auger – RHP – (CPX): After pitching two seasons at Hinds Community College, Auger was effective out of the Mississippi State bullpen in 2022 before a torn UCL wiped out his 2023 season. He returned in 2024 with his velocity up and pitched to a 3.35 ERA in 45 2/3 innings in a hybrid role for the Bulldogs. The Dodgers snagged Auger in the sixth round of the 2024 draft, betting on his upside despite already being 23 years old. He has a big frame at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds and is now sitting closer to the mid 90s.
He has an assortment of secondaries, including an upper 80s cutter, mid 80s slider, upper 70s curveball and mid 80s changeup. The cutter and slider are ahead, but with refinement of his five pitch mix, there’s No. 5 starter upside. If the stuff stalls out, Auger has the looks of a decent depth arm or middle-relief option.
Jack Dreyer – LHP – (MLB): A southpaw who generates plus vert on his low 90s fastball from a cross-fire delivery, Dreyer picks up plenty of swing and miss within the zone. His gyro-slider gives him a second plus pitch in the upper 80s, also playing up from his release point. Dreyer will also mix in a curveball in the upper 70s. He is at the very least a quality middle-relief option with a chance to be a setup man if his stuff ticks up.
Nick Frasso – RHP – (Triple-A): Frasso followed up a lights out 2022 season at the lower levels with impressive results at the upper levels in 2023 after he was traded from the Blue Jays for Mitch White and Alex DeJesus. It’s been a challenge to stay healthy for the 6-foot-5, 200 pound righty, with arm issues that preceded his tenure in the Dodgers system. After dealing with some ailments in college, Frasso underwent internal brace surgery in 2021 and labrum surgery at the end of 2023.
His fastball has reached as high as the upper 90s, but early looks post shoulder surgery have him closer to 92-95 MPH. Frasso’s low 80s changeup is his best pitch, flashing plus with around 18 inches of horizontal action. His mid 80s slider is a solid third offering as well. Frasso may be able to compensate for a dip in velocity with improved extension that is now plus. It’s a matter of staying healthy for him, but Frasso likely projects as a swingman type at this point.
Kendall George – OF – (Low-A): An 80 grade runner with a good glove in centerfield, George leaves a bit to be desired offensively with 30 grade power and contact rates that are too low for a slash and dash type. His elite speed and defensive utility gives him a decent chance at landing as a fourth outfielder, but he will need to improve in the contact department to even reach that plateau.
Hyun-Seok Jang – RHP – (Low-A): An intriguing project with an imposing frame, Jang stands at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds with a fastball that can run up to the upper 90s. Rather than being selected as the No. 1 pick as anticipated in the 2023 KBO draft, Jang decided to pursue an MLB career, signing with the Dodgers as an international free agent for $900,000. Jang has exciting stuff with room for more, sitting in the mid 90s with his fastball while generating above average carry, along with a nasty gyro-slider that could be plus and a changeup that flashes as well.
Jang racked up strikeouts in droves between the Complex League and Low-A, but his 41% strikeout rate was hedged by a 16% walk rate, resulting in a 6.14 ERA. Though there’s huge upside with potentiall three plus pitches, it’s difficult to project Jang as anything other than a reliever due to his present 20 grade command.
Ching-Hsien Ko – OF – (CPX): Ko catapulted himself onto the international radar with a standout performance for Taiwan in the 18u World Cup in 2023. In June of 2024, the Dodgers signed him to a $650,000 bonus, getting him into some late season action at the DSL where he impressed with his control in the batter’s box for a 6-foot-3, 215 pound teenager. He has great balance and a good feel for the strike zone with plenty of power to dream on as he matures. Ko will be 18 years old for nearly the entirety of the 2025 season and already flashes the ability to elevate to all fields. As he continues to find more strength and violence in his swing, there could be an exciting hit and power combination here.
Payton Martin – RHP – (High-A): An athletic right-hander, the Dodgers snagged Martin in the 17th round of the 2022 draft out of high school. He made his pro debut in 2023 where he overwhelmed Low-A hitters, but struggled to miss bats at the same clip at High-A in 2024 after his stuff backed up, most notably seeing his fastball velocity drop by two ticks. Martin’s fastball was back up to the mid 90s in this spring with a new sweeping curveball that looks like it can be a quality swing and miss offering. He also tweaked his upper 80s cutter, giving him a decent third pitch. Still just 20 years old as he gets his second taste of High-A, Martin could be an emergent arm to monitor.
Mike Sirota – OF – (CPX): Viewed as a potential top 10 pick going into his junior season at Northeastern, Sirota really struggled out of the gate before we tearing it up down the stretch. Even with the strong finish, Sirota was not able to reclaim his prior draft stock, slipping to the Reds in the third round. Before he could even appear in a pro game for the Reds, Sirota was traded to the Dodgers along with a compensation pick for Gavin Lux.
Sirota offers plus wheels and the potential for above average defense in centerfield, but he may be staring uphill at both an average hit tool and game power. The Dodgers have long scouted Sirota and feel confident that they can help him unlock more offensively, which could push him closer to average regular upside up the middle. Until then, he most likely projects as a fourth outfielder.
Joendry Vargas – SS – (Low-A): Vargas put up great numbers in the DSL and good numbers in the Arizona Complex League, but the underlying batted ball data points towards what could be a difficult transition to Low-A and he looked uncomfortable against Low-A competition during Spring Training. Vargas ran an average exit velocity of just 84 MPH and a zone-contact rate of 74% in 2024 with significant struggles against breaking balls. If Vargas can maintain his production against Low-A competition in 2025, that would of course hedge the aforementioned underlying concerns, but a potential move to third base only adds more pressure to the bat.
Jakob Wright – LHP – (Low-A): A fourth round pick in 2024, Wright broke out in his second season at Cal Poly after redshirting his freshman season due to elbow surgery. In 88 innings as a draft-eligible sophomore, Wright pitched to a 2.97 ERA while striking out 101. His fastball just sits in the low 90s, but it is heavy with arm side run. His slider is his best pitch, a clear plus offering, playing up from his low three-quarters release. His command can be inconsistent, especially with his curveball and changeup that lag behind the fastball and slider. With his stuff and release characteristics, Wright has a good chance of landing as a southpaw reliever, but his impressive results in his second collegiate season and feel to spin the baseball should earn him plenty of runway as a starter.