The Rangers’ Rotation Has the Upside To Be the Best in Baseball

Starting pitching preeminence and the Texas Rangers are not historically two things that have gone together. Yet, despite unforeseen hurdles and injuries that will have to be navigated, this 2025 Rangers rotation has a high ceiling.

How high of a ceiling? Stay with me here. This Texas Rangers rotation could end up being the best in baseball. There, I said it. Laugh if you must, but this group of hurlers has already shown that they can be dominant from top to bottom.

So, where did the Rangers rotation rank among the best in the league heading into the season? In Rachael Millanta’s piece for Just Baseball that covered the top five rotations in MLB, the Rangers didn’t make the cut. They didn’t even earn honorable mention status like the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves.

The closest the Rangers got to the list was with the Royals at number five; the Royals have two former Rangers in their rotation, Cole Ragans and Michael Lorenzen. Or perhaps they got even closer at number two; after all, the Phillies have a pitcher named Ranger (Ranger Suárez).