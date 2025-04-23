The Rangers Lineup Should Be Much Better Than We’ve Seen

Fans of the Texas Rangers are growing weary of the lack of offense. All of last season, they heard that the team was going to start hitting. Just wait, it will turn around, they were told. It never did. At least not anywhere close to the clip that they scored in their championship season of 2023. So when the club made a conscious effort to improve the offense this past offseason, there was reason to be optimistic.

And yet, after the first 23 games, the offense as a whole has been worse than even last season. Sure, the team has a great record of 14-9. After Monday’s win over the Athletics, the Rangers are still in first place in the AL West. The club has found a way to win five of its six one-run games, which has helped tremendously.

Over the course of a 162-game season, there are sure to be ups and downs for just about every hitter. The issue has been the number of guys who are starting out the season slumping. It’s not everyone on the team, but it has been a significant number. And they aren’t just struggling, they aren’t hitting at all.

It has also been some of the main guys who, on paper, looked to be the keys to turning the offense around in 2025. Will they start hitting? They should. Historically, they are solid hitters who are simply cold at the moment.