Kris Bubic Is Establishing Himself as a Top Arm for the Royals

There wasn’t much doubt in how Ragans would perform, but there were questions present in regard to the rest of the staff. Could Lugo replicate the season of a lifetime he just had? Would Wacha continue his reliable stretch of seasons into his mid-30s? How would they go about replacing Singer’s production in the back of the rotation?

While the verdict is still out on Lugo and Wacha, the Royals seem to be well on their way to answering the last question, thanks to an early stellar performance from an unlikely source.

Kris Bubic has taken advantage of the opportunity he was given this winter to re-join the Royals rotation after spending a year in the bullpen, as he’s quickly establishing himself as one of the most important arms among this group of starters.

Through three starts, Bubic has looked borderline untouchable this season. He’s been one of the league’s best arms in the early going, pitching to the tune of a 0.96 ERA with a 0.96 WHIP, .188 BAA and 10.13 K/9.

Stats and rankings taken prior to play on April 16.

How Did We Get Here With Kris Bubic?

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 06: Kansas City Royals pitcher Kris Bubic (50) delivers a pitch during an MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, April 06, 2025 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bubic, a Stanford product, was drafted by Kansas City with the 40th overall selection in the 2018 MLB Draft. He built himself up as one of the Royals’ top prospects, with MLB.com ranking him sixth in the organization in 2020.