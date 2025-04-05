Should the Texas Rangers Extend Wyatt Langford?

Despite a slow start to his rookie campaign last season, Langford blasted in September. He was not only the AL Rookie of the Month but also the AL Player of the Month. It wasn’t like he was chopped liver the rest of the season, but it did take him a while to settle into being a big leaguer.

Texas went out before the 2022 season and signed both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to long-term deals. The front office brought them in to help change the culture and bring stability to a franchise that had been in a rut. Mission accomplished, as the team won its first World Series title in 2023.

Locking up Langford for a few extra prime years should be a no-brainer for the club. Sure, there are some risks associated with extending such a young player. Langford is still only 23 years old. But he has proven that he can not only field well and run the bases well, but more importantly can hit big league pitching well.

Having another face of the franchise that can share the role with Seager for the next several years before taking over on his own would be huge for the Rangers. From both an on-the-field performance and an off-the-field PR and merchandise sales standpoint, extending Langford would be a win for the Rangers.

Does an Extension Make Sense for Wyatt Langford Himself?

It is kind of astounding to me how many people think that young players are being taken advantage of if they sign an extension early in their careers. Most of the time, the players are young enough that they will still reach free agency at a fairly young age.

Plus, last time I checked, playing baseball under a guaranteed $100+ million contract while in your early 20s is not bad. Simply using the most basic principles of time value of money and investment strategy will yield the players far more than the actual contract price tag.