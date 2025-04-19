If You Want to Win, Francisco Lindor is MLB’s Best Shortstop

If you want to live and die by the stats, this is not the article for you. Anyone can look at a WAR leaderboard and tell you who the best player is at a given position.

We now have stats like wRC+ that tell us who is the best hitter by an average score of 100, and defensive metrics that give us a numerical grade to measure players at their position beyond just the errors they make. All of that makes the sports debate rather boring though, no?

When it comes to the statistical argument on who is the best shortstop in baseball, there really is none, because Bobby Witt Jr. is coming off a 10-win season. He’s a 24-year-old superstar who embodies the merits of a five-tool player better than anyone else in the game.

If not for Aaron Judge, Witt would already have one MVP on his mantle, and there is no question that he is going to be in the running to dethrone Judge for years to come in the American League.