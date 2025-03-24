Ranking the Top 5 Starting Rotations in MLB for 2025

Detroit Tigers: LHP Tarik Skubal, RHP Jack Flaherty, RHP Reese Olson, RHP Casey Mize, RHP Jackson Jobe

5. Kansas City Royals

LHP Cole Ragans, RHP Seth Lugo, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Michael Lorenzen, LHP Kris Bubic

Having re-signed Michael Wacha at the start of the winter and Michael Lorenzen in January, the Royals are going into 2025 with a very similar starting rotation to last season — and that’s definitely not a bad thing. Kansas City’s starters posted a combined 3.55 ERA in 2024 to rank second in the majors, marking an incredible turnaround from ranking fourth-worst just a season earlier.

This year, Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo will be returning to the Royals’ rotation as their No. 1 and No. 2 starters, respectively, after both earning their first All-Star selections in 2024. Ragans went 11-9 with a 3.14 ERA and 223 strikeouts across 186.1 innings last season, finishing fourth in AL Cy Young voting and becoming just the fifth pitcher in Royals history to record 200 strikeouts in a single season. Not to be outdone, Lugo went 16-9 with a 3.00 ERA and 181 strikeouts in 206.2 innings, and won his first Gold Glove Award after finishing the season with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Going into spring training, the fifth spot in the Royals’ rotation behind Ragans, Lugo, Wacha, and Lorenzen was still up for grabs, with left-hander Kris Bubic contending for the role alongside Alec Marsh and Daniel Lynch IV. Bubic was a frontrunner after putting together a surprisingly strong campaign out of the Royals’ bullpen last season, finishing with a 2.67 ERA across 30.1 relief innings after missing the large majority of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery. On March 22, MLB.com’s Anne Rogers reported that Bubic had won the role as the team’s fifth starter for 2025, with Royals manager Matt Quatraro confirming that Lynch would be joining the relief corps.

The Royals surprised the baseball world with their incredible comeback season last year — going from 106 losses in 2023 to a playoff campaign just one season later — and the starting pitching played an enormous role in that success. If the rotation can manage to conjure up the same ferocity on the mound this year that set them apart in 2024, the Royals are certain to be a team to watch, not just in the AL Central, but across all contention conversations.