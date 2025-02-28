Why Michael Conforto Will Resurge With the Dodgers in 2025

Conforto’s uptick in bat speed paid clear dividends in his other power-based stats. His average exit velocity jumped from 88.9 mph to 90.2 mph between seasons, with 2024 representing his highest since 2016. His 46% hard-hit rate was his personal best since 2015, and his 7.8% barrels/PA was a career high.

Conforto raised his fly ball rate from 27.3% in 2023 to 29.1% in 2024. Not only was he hitting more fly balls, he was crushing them. 22.9% of fly balls hit by Conforto in 2023 were barrels. That 22.9% rate was below the league average of 27%. In 2024, he upped his barrel rate on fly balls to 29.8%.

Conforto also made a crucial and beneficial change to his batted ball direction in 2024. He upped his pull rate on all batted balls from 31.6% in 2023 to 41.5% in 2024. The 9.9% increase in pull rate between 2023 and 2024 was the second steepest increase among the 177 qualifiers.

This increase extended to the balls that he hit in the air. In 2023, Conforto pulled 22.9% of his fly balls. Throughout 2024, fly balls across MLB were 30% more likely to be home runs if they were pulled, compared to being hit straightaway or to the opposite field.

In 2024, Conforto pulled 31.9% of his fly balls, a 9% increase from the previous season. Overall, his pull/barrel rate on fly balls went from 9.6% to 17% over the course of his two years in San Francisco.

Despite these drastic changes under the hood, Conforto only saw a 2.2% increase in his home run rate on fly balls. He only saw a marginal increase after taking the correct steps to see a big surge in offense. The reason for this? There was something working against him: his home ballpark.