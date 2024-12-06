Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Walker Buehler

This leads me to believe there will be two types of landing spots for Buehler this winter. The first will be teams that have had success building reclamation project type pitchers back up to what they once were. The second will be teams that have enough strength in their rotation already to take a shot at Buehler’s immense potential and have the pitching depth to absorb the possibility of the best outcome not coming to fruition.

So with all of that in mind, here are some of the best fits for Buehler in free agency this offseason.

Landing Spots with Past Successes with Reclamation Projects

New York Mets

The Mets have done well with signing and revitalizing reclamation projects, getting them back to the form they once held. Just look at the work they did with Manaea and Luis Severino last season after they agreed to one year deals with the club last winter.

And Buehler’s shown more upside at his peak than either of these arms had when they signed their deals, making him a potentially more promising project for David Stearns and co.

So long as he’s not posting ERAs north of 5.00, WHIPs over 1.50 and allowing hitters to hit at near .300 clip off of him, Buehler can offer the Mets another arm that can at the very least play a role in filling out the lower half of the rotation, but at his best can join the the likes of Kodai Senga in the top-spot in the Mets’ staff.

A key area that makes me believe this reclamation project could work comes in Buehler’s batted-ball metrics. He’s always been solid at inducing weaker contact, as when he was at his peak in 2021, he sported a hard-hit rate, barrel rate, ground ball rate and average exit velocity at or above the 63rd percentile. And even when things were at their lowest this season he still managed to hold most of these metrics above the 65th percentile. This bodes well for a Mets rotation that in 2024 prided itself in their ability to limit strong contact, ranking in the 10th in hard-hit%, fifth in HR/9 and fourth in HR/FB.