Top 10 Rotations in Baseball Heading Into 2023

There is nothing more important to team success in Major League Baseball than good starting pitching. No matter how many great relievers you have, or how many runs your lineup puts up, starting pitching is the greatest separator that will make or break a season.

Right now, we are flush with incredible starting rotations around baseball. There’s about a dozen teams that look at the top three in their rotation and love all three guys. Some teams are deeper than others and that’s where you are able to create that margin of separation between the best of the best. Still, there can be much debate found in the following list, as we aim to rank the top 10 starting rotations in baseball right now.

Amongst the top 10, you will notice some players annotated with a * next to their name. These are pitchers who could play roles this year, but are expected to start the campaign on the IL. When ranking these teams, I not only factored in top-end talent, but also overall depth.

Honorable Mentions

San Diego Padres: It doesn’t get much better than Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Blake Snell. That trio took the San Diego Padres to the NLCS last year, but behind them, the Padres did not get much from the back-end of their rotation. The faces have changed, but the problem may remain the same this year.