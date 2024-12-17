Five Best Trade Fits for Mariners Starter Luis Castillo

Starting pitching remains at a premium this offseason, and as we enter the middle of December, the trade market is red-hot at the moment after several major trades went down this past weekend.

So, with numerous teams looking to add to their rotations and the trade market as active as ever, another name that could find himself on the move in the coming days or weeks is Luis Castillo.

There seems to be a consensus that money is tight in Seattle at the moment after a report from Adam Jude of The Seattle Times said that the $8 million in savings they recouped from non-tendering Josh Rojas, Sam Haggerty, Austin Voth and JT Chargois doubled the Mariners’ offseason budget.

So, given how deep Seattle’s current rotation is with Castillo, Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo, it seems like the area where the M’s could afford to lose some talent to free up more payroll and/or improve the team without spending free agency prices.