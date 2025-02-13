Top Notes From the Mariners ZiPS Projections for 2025

I get it. Now that we have established this team is what it is, maybe a few rebound seasons can help get them over the hump. Improvement from within is the most likely path to the Mariners reaching new highs in 2025. Luckily, we have projection models to help us understand how reasonable it is to believe in this team, as constructed.

I’m sure you have heard of ZiPS. It’s a model developed over the past 20 years by FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski that takes different factors into account and uses them to help predict the type of season a player might have. These factors include past performance and aging trends, along with other complexities.

I suggest reading Szymborski’s full explanation of the system to gain a better grasp of what these numbers truly mean.

So, let’s dive into the Mariners’ projections and see if this team can increase their win total with mostly internal improvements.

Mariners ZiPS: Position Players

LOS ANGELES, CA – JULY 19: Julio Rodríguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

As I stated before, but need to emphasize, the lineup is by far the biggest weakness of the Mariners. After relying so heavily on Cal Raleigh and the fever dream that was Victor Robles, Seattle needs a few established veterans to rebound in order to push them over the top. Luckily, ZiPS is projecting better seasons from key players.

Julio Rodríguez and J.P. Crawford can bounce back – By no means was Julio Rodríguez a bad player in 2024, but we can all agree his numbers were underwhelming compared to his superstar talent. After back-to-back 5.8 fWAR seasons, Rodríguez posted a 3.8 fWAR in 2024 with a significant dip in power. ZiPS sees him returning to 5.8 fWAR, 27 home runs, and 27 stolen bases. An increase in power and getting back on his Hall of Fame pace would help erase shortcomings from other positions.



Crawford went from his best offensive season in 2023 to arguably his worst in 2024. He also dealt with injury for the first time in years. Now healthy, he is primed to return to form. ZiPS is projecting a 22-point jump in his wRC+ and an even 3.0 fWAR season, which would be massive considering the depth options behind him.



Infield could be an issue – Seattle passed on big-name free agents and pivoted to bringing back Jorge Polanco, despite his disappointing 2024 season. While ZiPS projects a better 2025 (1.5 fWAR), there are plenty of reasons to have reservations. The team’s other free agent addition was 37-year-old Donovan Solano, who can still hit, but is aging and struggles defensively.



Luke Raley is projected for a step back in offensive production, while Dylan Moore, who I prefer as a utility piece, will likely have to settle in as a starter. Moore’s production is not the issue, but keeping him in one spot will limit the Mariners in a way they have not been limited in recent years. The bench, and minor league depth, is unproven or underwhelming, making the margin for error small.

Dominic Canzone and Ryan Bliss could be answers – The Mariners are more or less bringing back the same lineup from last season and could do with a younger player breaking through. Ryan Bliss, who played 33 games last season with a 101 wRC+, could earn an infield spot. ZiPS has him projected for a 90 wRC+, but 31 stolen bases and plus defense driving a 2.1 fWAR. If he can fill second, Moore would slot back into his super-utility role.



Canzone is a bit older, 27, with less than a full season of games under his belt. Despite posting a -0.4 career fWAR, his projection of 15 home runs, a 107 wRC+, and 1.1 fWAR would be welcomed to the lineup. Whether it be as a fourth outfielder or insurance for a possible step back from Robles, Canzone adding value would give the Mariners some depth they desperately need.

The Mitches disappoint – Mitch Haniger has trended downward for the better part of three straight seasons. Since hitting 39 home runs in 2021, he’s yet to break the 15 home run mark. You might see a slight improvement, but don’t expect to see the Haniger fans once grew to love. ZiPS isn’t projecting his power to come back (13 HR), making his slight projected improvement in batting average still result in only a 98 wRC+



Another aging Mitch, this time Garver, is on a similar trajectory. Although 2024 was his healthiest season (114 G), the power numbers took a dip that is not projected to rebound. A poor defender, Garver’s bat will have to rebound in a big way in order to surpass his projected 0.2 fWAR.



The biggest offseason need was not filled – Mariners fans’ frustration has lasted since the day their season ended. Looking through their offensive projections shows a clear need for another impactful bat, and Seattle whiffed in that department. Ha-Seong Kim would have been an excellent fit, Pete Alonso would have been a perfect splash, and many others would have at least been an upgrade.



I will say, only one player in the starting lineup has a projected wRC+ under 100, but that feels generous to me. As the roster is currently constructed, there will be a substantial reliance on players having a better season than they did in 2024, with only one player (Robles) taking a sizeable step back. That’s a bit too optimistic to me.

Mariners ZiPS: Pitching Staff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 23: Luis Castillo #58 of the Seattle Mariners in action against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 23, 2024 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Mariners 5-0. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Seattle’s rotation is the clear strength of the team and one of the best collections of arms in all of baseball. Elite enough to be appointment television each night, no matter which coast you live on.