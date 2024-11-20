Top Landing Spots For Free Agent Pete Alonso

MLB free agency is upon us, and that means some of baseball’s biggest names could be finding new homes in the near future.

One of the top players hitting the market this offseason is slugger Pete Alonso. The Polar Bear checks in at No. 7 on Just Baseball’s list of the top free agents in the 2024-25 class. Despite not having the season he was hoping for in 2024, there will be no shortage of suitors for Alonso this winter.

After spending his first six MLB seasons in Queens, the long-time New York Met will test the open waters for the first time in his career. We all know what Alonso brings to the table at this point: he’s one of the top home run threats in the entire sport, and he’s evolved into one of the most prolific run producers in all of baseball.

Capable of bringing an offense to new heights, there are a handful of teams that should be lining up to add Alonso to the heart of their lineup. Let’s break down the top landing spots for Alonso this offseason.