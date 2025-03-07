The Royals Will Soon Need to Find Their Next Great Catcher

So, assuming the Royals exercise the option to keep Pérez for another season, what will his role be in 2026?

Kansas City has been reducing Pérez’s catching workload over the last few years — he started just 90 games behind the plate in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons — and instead giving him more time at first base and designated hitter to limit wear and tear. Going into 2025, Pérez is likely to catch fewer games again, and by his age-36 season in 2026, it’s entirely possible he will have transitioned to being a full-time DH.

Pérez’s value used to be in his defense, and with perfect timing for his final years in MLB, it’s now in his bat. While he will likely still catch the occasion inning, Pérez’s transition to a less labor-intensive role will work well with Jensen’s expected debut in the majors, allowing the Royals’ captain to continue adding value to the roster while welcoming in the next generation of stars.

The Royals Need Freddy Fermin — For Now

A finalist for the 2024 AL Gold Glove Award, Fermin is as good a backup catcher as any in the league. Despite a significant drop in his offensive power last year — his 33.9% hard-hit rate put him in just the 18th percentile — he was reliable enough to still put up decent numbers, ending the season with a .271 batting average in 368 plate appearances. More than anything, Fermin’s value comes from the fact that he offers strong coverage behind the plate, allowing Pérez to move on from his days as a workhorse.

No, Fermin isn’t the game-changing catcher that Kansas City will soon need to take over primary duties, but the Royals need him — at least for now. As Pérez’s workload behind the plate goes down, Fermin is a strong enough backstop to trust with the extra innings, functioning as a stop gap until Jensen and Mitchell are ready to come up to the majors.

In 2025, the Royals will continue to utilize Fermin as their backup catcher, but next winter — or possibly even as soon as the trade deadline — the team will need to reassess. When Jensen is ready for the majors, his development will take preference, and Fermin’s role will depend on whether or not Pérez is still catching enough innings to be backup. The most likely scenario is that Pérez will move to a full-time DH/1B role by the time Jensen is promoted, and Fermin will stay in the secondary role as the youngster surpasses him for the primary role.