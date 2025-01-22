A Healthy Vinnie Pasquantino Could Break Out for the Royals in 2025

After the season the Kansas City Royals put together in 2024, undoubtedly putting their rebuilding stage in the rearview mirror, more eyes will inevitably be on them as great baseball returns to Kauffman Stadium.

As the Royals look for ways to improve their roster as their competitive window opens further, there will also be some existing names on the roster looking to continue to make a better name for themselves, none more than Vinnie Pasquantino.

While the overwhelming majority of the spotlight in Kansas City has deservingly been on Bobby Witt Jr. after he finished as the AL MVP runner-up in 2024, the question of who will lead his supporting cast is more prevalent than ever.

Salvador Perez might have been considered that guy going into 2024, but now that he’s entering his age-35 season, questions about his longevity come to the forefront.