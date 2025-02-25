The Phillies Are Going To Chase – And That’s Just Fine

To chase, in baseball parlance, means to swing at a pitch outside the strike zone. The Phillies did that quite a bit last season. According to Baseball Savant, they swung at more than 30% of pitches they saw outside the zone. The only NL teams that chased more often were the Rockies and the Marlins. Both those teams lost at least 100 games.

The Phillies continued to chase in the playoffs. The Mets took advantage.

No postseason team saw a higher percentage of pitches outside the zone (57%) than the Phillies. No postseason team had a lower wOBA or xwOBA when they swung at said pitches.

All in all, Philadelphia batters went down swinging 34 times throughout the NLDS. Twenty-five of those swinging strikeouts ended on pitches outside the confines of the strike zone. Just as bad were the 17 pitches outside the zone that the Phillies managed to put in play. The Mets converted each and every one of them into an out.

This wasn’t a new problem, either. The Phillies chased frequently in 2022 and ’23, as well, and it played a role in their postseason ruin each year. Local reporters covered the topic in depth last offseason.

Yet, after their particularly unceremonious ousting in 2024, the Phillies’ propensity for swinging at pitches outside the zone seemed to become a bigger story than ever.