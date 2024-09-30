Can the Royals’ Starters Help Them Pull Off an Upset?

The Kansas City Royals did it. They finally did it.

From 2016-23, no team in Major League Baseball won fewer games. The Royals were one of only two teams that never finished above .500 in that time. (The Angels were the other – and their streak continues.)

Just last season, the Royals finished 56-106. That was somehow only the second-worst record in the league (hey there, Athletics), but the Royals tied their franchise record for most losses in a season. The 2023 campaign wasn’t pretty.

Still, there were a few bright spots in all that darkness last year, most notably Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans. With those two to build around, GM J. J. Picollo was surprisingly aggressive over the offseason.