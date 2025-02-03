Can J.P. Crawford Rediscover His Best Self for the Mariners?

When the Just Baseball editorial team ranked our top shortstops for 2025, he didn’t make anyone’s top 15, let alone the top 10.

Simply put, expectations are low for J.P. Crawford.

Yet, we’re talking about a player who averaged a 102 wRC+ and 3.0 WAR per 162 games from 2020-22. We’re talking about a player who is only one year removed from being a top-five hitter in the AL at a premier defensive position. We’re talking about a player who only just turned 30 years old.

If Crawford can return to his 2020-22 form in 2025, he’ll be a far more productive player than he was in 2024. And if he can somehow tap back into the magic of his 2023 campaign, he’ll be one of the biggest bounce-back stories in the sport.

The Mariners Can Expect a Bounceback From J.P. Crawford

SEATTLE, WA – OCTOBER 15: J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

There are several good reasons to count on a bounceback from Crawford.

For one, it’s worth mentioning that his struggles were much worse in the second half of 2024. Specifically, he struggled badly upon his return from a fracture to his right pinky finger.