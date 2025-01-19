Status of Cubs’ Nico Hoerner Still Unclear as Spring Approaches

“When you talk to him, ask him if he’s hurt,” Hawkins said. “Nico is about as tough of a guy as we have in the organization, if not the toughest. … He’s going to do everything he possibly can to be ready for Opening Day.

“We’ve got a lot of great depth that’s going to be able to help us out if that’s not the case. But I think if you went and told him, ‘What are you going to do since you’re not going to be here for Opening Day?’, he’s going to stare right through you.”

Maybe the latter message just feels more positive or confident than the former. Both sides are pulling the rope in the same direction, though. They just want Hoerner to come back healthy for next season. Still, it all helps underscore the lack of clarity on Hoerner’s status.

Regardless, he’s currently in the rehab process. He’s trying not to push too hard and risk a setback.

Hoerner said he dealt with the injury throughout the season. Mainly, it impacted his ability to throw the ball. He still played 151 games, and it probably helped that he was playing second base, which allowed him to make it work to stay on the field — though the average velocity of his throws (per Statcast) dropped from 79.1 mph in 2023 to 75.7 mph in 2024.

Of course, as Hoerner said, “I really would rather be the full version of myself and not just have to make it work and really be the complete defender that I am.”