Fantasy Baseball 2025: Second Base Rankings

Yes, his 2019 and 2021 were great, though many claim balls were juiced and nobody seemed to believe his performance.

A very poor 2022 left us all confused. But then Marte finally put together two solid years back-to-back, which has stabilized my confidence. It’s very nice to have Corbin Carroll hitting in front of you, just one promising aspect of this potent Snakes lineup.

After a World Series run and MVP-caliber campaign in the past two seasons, Ketel is clearly the #1 choice at such a shallow spot.

2. Ozzie Albies

One strategy I love when it comes to fantasy baseball is taking advantage of the injury-prone label.

Albies has missed significant time in two of the past three seasons. This often causes fantasy managers to lose confidence over time. There’s only so much upside at this position, so I am 100% fine taking a guy with injury risk in exchange for what could be an amazing year.

Oh, and Albies is a crucial part of arguably the best offense in MLB at full strength. How quickly we forget that in 2023 he put up 96 runs, 33 home runs, and 109 RBIs. You’ll want to cash in while your competition is too focused on the health factor.