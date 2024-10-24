Fantasy Baseball 2025: Second Base Rankings
It’s lonely at the top in such a dry landscape.
For years, second base struggled to produce a wide range of talent. Historically, very few players at this position were expected to perform offensively.
We’ve seen the same type of trend occur with most of the current second base field, too. The future outlook is scuffling to find any sort of verticality.
Pick early when it comes to your second base strategy because after the solid options are gone, good luck finding an accountable keystone!
1. Ketel Marte
The most dangerous guy at the position is the same player who never truly broke out until 2023 in his age-29 season.
Yes, his 2019 and 2021 were great, though many claim balls were juiced and nobody seemed to believe his performance.
A very poor 2022 left us all confused. But then Marte finally put together two solid years back-to-back, which has stabilized my confidence. It’s very nice to have Corbin Carroll hitting in front of you, just one promising aspect of this potent Snakes lineup.
After a World Series run and MVP-caliber campaign in the past two seasons, Ketel is clearly the #1 choice at such a shallow spot.
2. Ozzie Albies
One strategy I love when it comes to fantasy baseball is taking advantage of the injury-prone label.
Albies has missed significant time in two of the past three seasons. This often causes fantasy managers to lose confidence over time. There’s only so much upside at this position, so I am 100% fine taking a guy with injury risk in exchange for what could be an amazing year.
Oh, and Albies is a crucial part of arguably the best offense in MLB at full strength. How quickly we forget that in 2023 he put up 96 runs, 33 home runs, and 109 RBIs. You’ll want to cash in while your competition is too focused on the health factor.
3. Marcus Semien
Many saw Semien’s numbers decrease this season and are already writing him off. Not so fast. I’d invite you to look at his year-over-year Statcast data, and you’ll quickly find a lot of the metrics are very similar.
I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: I truly believe 2024 was one huge, disastrous outlier for the Texas Rangers. Semien will be right back in the leadoff spot next year, setting the table for an offense that we all found in 2023 has the potential to out-score any team in the majors.
Semien’s pull-side power, speed, and chase decisions are still elite. And if nothing else, he will be a steadying presence on your roster.
4. Jordan Westburg
The only other talent who could possibly sneak into the elite second base tier above would be one of the quieter Orioles youngsters.
Westburg thrived in 2024 off of strong data and an exciting blood-red Statcast page. This is encouraging for future accountable performances, no matter if luck is involved or not.
Unfortunately, Westburg suffered an injury in the second half, cutting his season short.
Even though the Orioles offense went dry at the end of 2024, we have the assurance that this team is still growing and filled with young promise. If you’re still not sold, try a 92nd-percentile finish in both xBA and xSLG.
5. Jose Altuve
I know many Astros fans will be screaming at me for ranking Semien ahead of Altuve, but what can I say? These are the facts!
Altuve had a fine season on the surface in 2024. When you search deeper down, however, he is showing signs of regression.
His exit velocity and hard-hit percentage both sat in the 11th percentile. Yikes. Altuve has been a notorious contact guy who will chase and get a bat on the ball even if it’s out of the zone, no problem with that. But he did not rank in the 75th percentile or higher in any singular Statcast metric this past year, a concerning truth entering his age-35 season when we know he used to be at the top of such measurements in his prime.
Don’t say I didn’t warn you!
6. Brandon Lowe
But he doesn’t play against lefties! You got me there. Manager Kevin Cash and the Tampa Bay front office don’t believe in throwing Lowe out there against southpaws.
It’s upsetting because if he had more experience versus such arms, I believe he’d improve just based on his skill set. If so, Lowe could indeed be the second-best second baseman after Ketel Marte. I’m not kidding, go look at the data and tell me otherwise.
People forget that he played 149 games in 2021 with 39 long balls. The chase and K issues will almost always be present with him, but he makes up for it with raw power.
The Rays own a club option on Lowe for 2025, which makes him even more interesting if he is extended or traded to another team. Keep an eye out for such actions from the always unpredictable Tampa Bay Rays.
7. Luis García Jr.
I would love to put the breakout label on García for next season, but facts are facts. It’s true that García impacts the ball on par with most of the league, and I’m skeptical whether this actually grows into useful production.
I’d like him much more if steals were there, but his 45th-percentile sprint speed puts that hope in the grave.
It’s worth noting that he did hit 13 homers in just 37 games with a .970 OPS in 2021 at Triple-A. However, that’s a very small sample size. His 18 home runs this season were solid enough, but 20 home runs is his ceiling in my opinion, good for #7 in the rankings.
8. Jonathan India
Reds fans had to look in the mirror and humble themselves after they begged the team to trade India. A series of injuries occurred after such happenings, and everyone was happy he remained in Cincinnati.
India doesn’t impact the ball in a strong way, but his OPS is consistently around .750 while he adds both a little pop and speed.
His coming in at #8 is mostly due to a lack of depth at the position, but there’s still reason to take a chance on him. He makes quality plate decisions and is a selective hitter.
New manager Terry Francona is known for prioritizing small ball and speed. Tito also knows how to get the most out of young groups; at 28, India will be one of the older veterans on the Reds come Opening Day. Look for him to turn it loose next year and become more aggressive.