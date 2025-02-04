Gleyber Torres Could Bounce Back for the Tigers in 2025

A First Half to Forget for Gleyber Torres

Even though the Yankees came flying out of the gates last season, Torres got off to a dreadful start. He went without a single home run until May 2, limping along to a .215 AVG and .537 OPS over his first 32 games.

He struck out 24.3% of the time during that span, a marked uptick from his career norm, particularly compared to a career-best 14.6% in 2023.

It would take quite some time for Torres to dig out of that early-season slump. He showed spurts here and there, but the Venezuelan second baseman ultimately went into the All-Star break batting a mere .230 with eight long balls and 35 RBI across 380 plate appearances.

However, three consecutive two-hit games to close out June as well as a three-hit effort just before the break were a sign of things to come.

Stretch-Run Surge

The midsummer intermission turned out to be something Torres must have needed to reset things a bit with the bat. He popped a pair of home runs within the first week after the All-Star Game. The month of August saw him hit safely in 21 of 25 games while getting his K-rate back in order (15.9%).

Torres headed into September with his batting average up to .240, but it was during the regular season’s final month that he would really shine for the Yankees.