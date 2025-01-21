How Long Will the Rays Hold On to Their Veteran Bats?

The Tampa Bay Rays, who finished 80-82 last season, have long been known to capitalize on the trade value of players on expiring contracts.

Consistently at the bottom of the league in payroll, the Rays must be deliberate in assessing their players’ current and future values. President of baseball operations Erik Neander often has to make tough decisions and trade key contributors for prospects, who will be cheaper and come with more years of team control.

Just this past season, the Rays traded Randy Arozarena, Isaac Paredes, Zach Eflin, and Jason Adam at the trade deadline. Those were two of their best position players, one of their best starting pitchers, and one of their best relievers. They are all set to be free agents and hit the open market within the next couple of years.

Neander knows he can get a better haul for his players if he trades them before they become rentals. To get a better return on talent, he has to constantly listen to offers for his players once they reach their salary arbitration years.