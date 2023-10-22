Could Bryson Stott Really Be the Best Second Basemen in MLB?

If you skip about a minute and 15 seconds into the following clip you will hear it, where Harper makes a comment about Bryson Stott and where he ranks among the best second basemen in baseball.

– Hit a 444-foot homer

– Became the first player in @Phillies franchise history to steal home in the #Postseason

– 1 win away from returning to the #WorldSeries@bryceharper3 chatted with @jonmorosi after a huge Game 5 victory. #RedOctober pic.twitter.com/uHPPKk1CAs — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 22, 2023

When watching the clip, there is nothing wrong with what Harper says. He is simply giving his teammate props for how well he is been playing on the biggest stage. With that said, he also calls him the best second baseman in baseball unprompted, which opens up a conversation about where Stott truly ranks among the game’s best.

The funny thing about said conversation is that second base just happens to be the most loaded position left in the playoffs, with each of the final four teams featuring players who have been All-Stars at the position.

Well actually every team except the Phillies, as Stott has yet to receive that recognition.

All-Star appearances may very well be in Stott’s future, but the question we will answer know is if he is the best second baseman in baseball, and if not, how far away is he from becoming that.

The Longtime Best Second Baseman in Baseball

If Bryce Harper doesn’t remember who the best second baseman in baseball is, he has a very good chance of being reminded in the World Series.