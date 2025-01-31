A Healthy Ozzie Albies Is an Easy Call for a 2025 Bounceback

When able to play full seasons, Albies has been one of the Braves’ top offensive options. In his eight pro seasons, he has three All-Star appearances in his career, has won the Silver Slugger at his position twice, and has two 30-homer, 100-RBI seasons to his name.

Albies has followed an alternating trend over the last six years, switching back and forth between healthy seasons and ones plagued with injury. If that trend continues into a healthy 2025, it makes him a prime bounceback candidate.

Health and history give Ozzie Albies great odds to bounce back in 2025.

Albies made his MLB debut with Atlanta as a 20-year-old during the 2017 season. He made an immediate impact with multi-hit affairs in three of his first four career games and homers in two of his first three. He finished that season with a .286 average and .810 OPS in 57 games.

The next year, Albies would be named to his first All-Star Game. The year after that, he would lead the National League in hits and post his highest bWAR in a season to date at 4.9. Two years later, a World Series title.

But after that career-high bWAR season in 2019 is when the injuries started popping up every other year. In 2020, it didn’t result in as big of a hit to Albies’ stats. But in 2022 and 2024, you could see the difference.

In those two years, Albies had the lowest single season averages of his career (.247 and .251, respectively) as well as the two lowest OPS marks of his career (.703 and .707, respectively). Considering he suffered a variety of bone breaks and fractures in those seasons, a drop off in production is understandable.