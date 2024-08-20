The Yankees Need Jazz Chisholm Jr. Back as Soon as Possible

From the day he was traded to the New York Yankees, Jazz Chisholm Jr. was everything the Bronx Bombers could have asked for.

He was the missing link that the lineup needed. Providing dynamic speed, power, and athleticism, Chisholm was a breath of fresh air for fans who had not seen a Yankee with this combination of skills in quite some time.

Having the ability to play all three outfield positions, middle infield, and third base, Chisholm quickly became a key piece of the lineup after he was added to the roster.

He explained, “This is what I live for. I love the lights. I love the big crowds. I love everything like that. So it’s super exciting. I’m enjoying it.” (Per Yankees beat reporter Bryan Hoch.)