It’s an Odd Year, So Marcus Semien Is a Superstar Again

Wander Franco, Matt Chapman and Randy Arozarena are likely at the forefront of the American League MVP race early on in the 2023 season, but Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien isn’t far behind.

And frankly, we should have seen this coming.

The veteran infielder has twice been an AL MVP finalist, and it seems to be every other year that he does so:

2019 with the Oakland Athletics: .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs, 92 RBIs, 87 walks, an .892 OPS and 6.6 WAR, per FanGraphs *Finished third in AL MVP race

.223/.305/.374 with seven home runs, 23 RBIs, 25 walks, a .679 OPS and 0.2 fWAR *60-game season

.265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs, 102 RBIs, 66 walks, .873 OPS and 6.2 fWAR *Finished third in AL MVP race

.248/.304/.429 with 26 home runs, 83 RBIs, 53 walks, .733 OPS and 4.2 fWAR

Make no mistake, Semien still provided value during his first season in Arlington, even if it felt like underwhelming production after he signed a megadeal with the team in free agency. But the version of Semien that existed in 2019 and 2021 was the one who landed a seven-year, $175 million deal from the Rangers prior to the 2022 season. And that player seems to have re-emerged right on schedule in 2023.