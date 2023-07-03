Ketel Marte Has Been Rejuvenated by the Winning in Arizona

So far this season, the Arizona Diamondbacks have been one of the best stories in baseball, with Corbin Carroll, Zac Gallen and Geraldo Perdomo getting a lot of attention for the teams success. This makes sense given that each player is having an exceptional year on an D-backs team with a 50-35 record.

But can we please take a minute to appreciate the remarkable, under-the-radar season of second baseman Ketel Marte.

Start with the Numbers

Marte’s 2.3 fWAR makes him the third-most valuable position player on the D-backs roster behind Carroll and Perdomo. (He’s fifth among all MLB second basemen.) His consistency has him batting second in a powerful D-backs lineup, as he sets the table for Carroll, one of the most effective hitters in baseball. It’s worth noting that Marte leads the D-backs with 61 runs. (Carroll is second with 60.)

Consider, then, wRC+. Marte’s 136 is second-best on the team. (Only Carroll’s is higher.) In a season defined by consistency, Marte is slashing .289/.369/.508 in 344 plate appearances. That includes 15 home runs, which ranks third for the D-backs.