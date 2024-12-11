Andres Gimenez’s Blue Jays Fit Should Become Clearer in 2026

Let’s take a closer look at the immediate and long-term fits of both players, with an emphasis placed on Gimenez, who’s the clear centerpiece in this trade.

How Andres Gimenez Fits in the Blue Jays Plans

At first glance, it’s easy to see why a team that places such a massive emphasis on defense pursued a player like Gimenez. After all, we’re talking about the winner of three straight Gold Glove Awards at second base over the past three years.

The Blue Jays have completely changed the way their organization has been run at the big-league level over the past few years, swapping out Teoscar Hernandez and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for the likes of Daulton Varsho, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kevin Kiermaier. Their attempt at rounding out the defense has worked like a charm – to the tune of two straight Team Gold Gloves – but the offense has struggled.

That’s why Gimenez’s fit on the 2025 Blue Jays is a strange one. The 26-year-old has one (full) season under his belt with an OPS+ north of 100 (league-average), coming in 2022 when he put up 7.4 bWAR and finished sixth in the AL MVP voting. Otherwise, he’s been much more of a glove than a bat.

This past season, Gimenez topped the 150-game mark for the second year in a row, posting a .252 batting average, .638 OPS and 82 OPS+ along with nine home runs and 63 RBI. He went 30-for-5 in stolen base attempts as well, which adds another layer to his value.

On the Blue Jays, Gimenez is going to be the club’s everyday starter at second base in 2025. His acquisition makes Davis Schneider and Will Wagner’s fits a bit more uncomfortable on the roster, but both of them are capable of playing other positions around the diamond, so it’s not going to be impossible to get everyone playing time.