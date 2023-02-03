Brewers Prospect Brice Turang is Ready to Take the Reins at Second Base

Still climbing the rungs with his glove and bat-to-ball skills, Turang was on his way to an eventual big league debut. That said, Turang seemed to be tracking more like a utility guy than an everyday middle infielder.

Keen on proving that he has more in the tank, Turang showed up in 2022 having made some major adjustments to his swing, and the results were undeniable. The newly-turned 23-year-old slugged over .400 for the first time in his pro career, more than doubled his previous best in the home run department with 13, and set a career high in doubles (24) and stolen bases (34).

The Old Swing

Turang’s struggles with his lower half consistency sapped almost any power he had. In 2019, Turang’s set up was much more crouched in his legs, likely in an effort to get into his back hip. As hitters will tell you, the most important part of the back hip and lower half is not getting there — it’s staying there. Turang really struggled with the latter, often coming up out of his base on off speed and elevated pitches which leaves the arms doing most of the work.

Brice Turang’s swing in 2019

The edge of the dugout works as a great reference point in the video above as to where Turang’s head starts versus where it is by the time he launches. That forward body move prior to launch not only kills power, but makes it increasingly difficult to stay back on off-speed stuff as well as catch up to elevated heat.

Between the 2019 and 2021 seasons, Turang posted an OPS below .600 on fastballs 94 mph and above, while his highest swinging strike rate was on four seam fastballs. As you can see in the video below, Turang tries to sink into his backside but comes up out of his base for the elevated heater which causes the bat to drag through the zone and often miss under. Because Turang has such good bat-to-ball skills, he would often foul these pitches off more than whiff, but they would tend to be hittable pitches in fastball counts regardless.

The New Swing

Now for the good stuff. Turang came out in 2022 with a totally adapted set up and pre-swing moves that supported his effort to stay in his legs. He widened his stance, starting slightly open with his weight more stacked on his back side to start. Turang also adjusted his hands further away from his body and further back in his stance, the adjustment likely helps him keep his hands back longer while creating more tension/stored energy prior to uncoiling at launch. There’s a difference in his leg kick as well, which seems to include much less sway of body weight forwards and backwards, prioritizing more of a coil in his back hip.