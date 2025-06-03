The American League Wild-Card Race Is Wide Open

The wild-card race in the American League is incredibly competitive approximately one-third of the way through the 2025 regular season, and the six playoff spots represented by AL teams are up for grabs.

The New York Yankees, Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners lead the American League East, Central, and West divisions, respectively, and eight other teams are within 4.5 games of the three AL wild-card spots.

Most of the American League is within striking distance but all of them have a different path to get themselves to October baseball.

Some teams can take it easy and cruise the rest of the way, but others will have to make major moves or rely on individual performances to take them to the promised land. Either way, it’s anyone’s guess what the playoff picture will look like come season’s end.