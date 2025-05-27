Five Things That Have Turned the Twins’ Season Around

Keeping Byron Buxton hot (and healthy) could take the Twins far

The story with the Twins’ center fielder has always been the same: he could be one of the league’s greats, if he could just stay healthy. Last year’s 102 games played were only the second time he’d played in over 100 in a season in his 11-year career.

Buxton was placed on the IL for the first time this season back on May 17, though this stint looks like it’ll be a relatively short one. That aside, he has played in 41 of Minnesota’s 53 games so far.

And as he often does when healthy, Buxton was helping lead the way on offense to start the year. Even with his recent time missed, his 10 home runs lead the Twins while his 27 RBIs rank second.

Buxton was further ramping things up right before his injury. Since May 3, the start of the team’s big win streak, he has a whopping 185 wRC+ that is amazingly only second on the team (more on that in a bit).

No one has ever denied Buxton’s talent and the Twins’ recent bit of success shows just how much he can positively affect the team. Anything they can do to keep him on the field will be huge.

Where on earth did Kody Clemens come from?!

After going 0-for-6 with a walk in just seven games of action with the Phillies to start the season, the team decided it was time to go in a different direction with utilityman Kody Clemens. He was designated for assignment before the season even hit May.