Kansas City Royals Top 15 Prospects

Outlook

Arronde’s 2024 season really elevated his standing in the Royals system and he only improved as the year progressed, pitching to a 1.65 ERA over his final 65 1/3 innings. His uptick in velocity, feel to pitch, and a clear plus offering with his splitter give him a chance to stick as a back end starter. If he’s not able to miss as many bats at the upper levels with the fastball and slider, he could be a splitter-heavy swingman or multi-inning reliever at the highest level.

11. Gavin Cross – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (9) – 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/40 40/45 45/50 55/55 45/50 40+

A top 10 pick by the Royals in 2022, Cross disappointed in his first full pro season in 2023, but bounced back to put together a solid campaign at Double-A in 2024. He will need to take another step forward in 2025 to project as an everyday player.

Hitting

Starting upright with the bat rested vertically in front of his back shoulder, Cross pulls his hands backwards in tandem with a medium-sized leg kick. His hands travel somewhat far, pulling them up and back, but he also flattens the barrel out behind his head as he gets to his slot. Between the somewhat rushed move and the angle he creates from his slot, Cross’s path can be long, resulting in him needing to hook the ball to really get into his power and challenges with velocity. Cross produced an OPS of just .670 against fastballs 93+ MPH and .544 against 94+ MPH.

He cut his ground ball rate by nearly 10% in 2024, helping him launch 15 home runs in 101 games. Cross also hedges the fastball issues by handling right-handed secondaries well, producing an OPS around .850 against non-fastballs. With the tendency to cheat for fastballs, Cross can get aggressive, but does a decent job of recognizing spin as well.

With more than a .300 point OPS gap vs. lefties and righties, Cross’s best chance of succeeding at the big league level likely comes as a platoon bat that can provide around 20 home runs.

Defense/Speed

An above average runner, Cross picks his spots to run really well. He went 30-for-32 on stolen base attempts in 2024 with strong instincts on the base paths in general. He covers above average ground in right field, but does not always take the most direct routes and will sometimes float to his spot. His above average arm should still help solidify him as at least an average defender in a corner.

Outlook

After a concerning 2023, it was encouraging to see Cross have a productive 2024 at the Double-A level. That said, his season was limited to just 101 games due to back spasms that placed him on the IL twice. If Cross continues to progress at the plate, he could grow into a bulk platoon bat. Decent defense in a corner and great base running ability make him at least a solid bench option.

12. Asbel Gonzalez – OF – (CPX)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $157K – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2028

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 50/60 30/40 60/60 50/60 40+

Speedy with the ability to go get it in center field, the Royals surprisingly promoted Gonzalez straight up from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A to finish out the final handful of games with Northwest Arkansas. At the Complex, Gonzalez demonstrated an advanced approach and handled velocity well. The contact rates were fringy and the exit velocities were below average, but there is clearly room for plenty of strength within his slender frame.

Gonzalez really stood out defensively, where he covers a ton of ground in center and already gets great jumps. He is quite comfortable moving in all directions and does a great job of putting his head down and beating balls to the spot when they are hit over his head, showing off his natural instincts. The bat is a bit light right now, but with a potential plus glove in centerfield, anything close to league average offense could make him a regular. For now, he projects best as a fourth outfielder.

13. Frank Mozzicato – LHP – (High-A)

Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (7), 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2027

FASTBALL Curveball Slider CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/50 50/60 40/50 40/45 30/40 40

While 2024 was Mozzicato’s best season as a pro statistically, he has not quite lived up to the billing that comes with a top 10 selection, even if he was given middle-first round money. He has provided glimpses, striking out as many as 13 in an outing in 2023 and held opponents to a .203 batting average in 2024. He’s funky, deceptive and can spin the ball as well as anyone. Working against him is his well below average command and a fastball velocity that averages around 89 MPH.

Mozzicato is able to have some success with his heater because of the 20 inches of induced vertical break it averages from a six foot release height, but there’s a big difference in the whiff numbers he generates when the fastball velocity starts with a nine versus an eight. In terms of in-zone whiff, that’s an 10% difference to be exact.

Mozzicato’s bender is his best pitch, tunneling off of his high-carry heater well at 79-81 MPH, with its vertical depth and late break. He will also mix in a decent slider and developing changeup. Though it likely aids his deception, Mozzicato’s extremely long arm swing prior to his delivery seems to be quite disruptive to the repeatability of his delivery. He walked nearly 15% of batters in 2024 with an overall strike rate of 60%.

It’s hard to give up on Mozzicato because of how unique he is and the innate feel to spin it, but he will need to make progress in the command and/or velocity departments to project as a usable big league arm.

14. Steven Zobac – RHP – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (115), 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 55/55 55/55 40/45 60/60 40

Plus command has played a huge part in Zobac’s professional success, putting up solid numbers at every stop. While he lacks a standout plus pitch in a vacuum, Zobac’s ability to consistently locate his above average slider helps it play closer to a 60 grade. His high spin fastball sits 93-95 MPH, at nearly 2,600 RPM, boasting some late life through the zone. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup that Zobac is still working to find a more consistent feel for.

Zobac walked just 5% of batters in 2024 and his superb command of his fastball and slider give him a great chance of at least landing as a middle reliever. He landed the two pitches for a strike a combined 71% of the time, and in shorter spurts, both offerings could tick up closer to plus territory. With more refinement to his changeup or a more vertical breaking ball, Zobac could be a swingman or depth starter.

15. Hiro Wyatt – RHP – (Low-A)

Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (75), 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2028

FASTBALL SLIDER Cutter CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 50/55 55/55 40/50 35/45 40/50 40

Wyatt started his age 19 season at the Complex, where he endured a blowup outing or two before hitting his stride and finishing strong with six solid Low-A starts. He throws from a low release, generating some run and ride on his 92-94 mph fastball, aiding his ability to pick up above average whiff numbers within the zone. Wyatt’s 83-85 mph slider works well off of his fastball and he commands it relatively well. He will also work in a harder cutter that he lands for a strike at a high clip and will throw more to righties. His changeup is still in very far off.

Wyatt’s finish to the season provides some optimism that he can roll the momentum into 2025 and solidify his back-end upside, but for now, he projects best as a depth arm.

Other Names to Watch

Drew Beam – RHP – (Complex): Beam was a consistent force for the Tennessee Volunteers for the past three seasons, building on SEC Freshman of the Year Honors in 2022 with 186.2 IP and an 18-6 record over his next two collegiate seasons, culminating in a National Championship this past June. The Royals took Beam in the third round of the 2024 draft, and Kansas City shut him down for the remainder of the summer. The pitch arsenal is fairly stock, but his plus changeup pairs well with a mid 90s heater with a cutter and curveball rounding out the arsenal. If Beam gets to the big leagues, it will be due to his advanced feel for everything in his arsenal and superb execution.

Ethan Bosacker – RHP – (High-A): A 13th round pick by Kansas City in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Xavier, Bosacker mightily impressed in his first full season of professional baseball. After missing his third college season in 2022 with injury, Bosacker returned to Xavier in 2023 and threw to a 3.49 ERA in 98.0 IP, prompting the Royals to take a flyer on him on the later rounds. In 24 appearances (18 of which starts) between Low-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities, Bosacker went 13-3 with a 2.45 ERA in 124.2 IP, leading all qualified starters in the Royals farm system in ERA and finishing second in WHIP, BB%, and BAA. He is not a strikeout artist by any means (6.9 K/9 in 2024), but Bosacker’s 2024 catapulted him onto this list as a possible innings-eater No. 5 starter down the line.

Eric Cerantola – RHP – (Triple-A): 2024 was a tale of two halves for Cerantola, in terms of usage. For the first few months of the season, Cerantola functioned as a starter and long relief option with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but the 24-year-old from Montreal transitioned to a shorter relief role for the home stretch of the season. Those final few months included his first call-up to Triple-A, and Cerantola was added to the Royals’ 40-man roster in November. Cerantola uses all of his 6-foot-5 frame with an athletic, over-the-top delivery, and his mid-to-high 90s fastball works perfectly with a hard downer curveball and a tight slider. His walk numbers are certainly elevated, but his .185 BAA in 2024 certainly hedges that in shorter spurts.

Chandler Champlain – RHP – (Triple-A): The word has always been promise with the 25-year-old Champlain, who was one of three players acquired in the Andrew Benintendi deal at the 2022 Trade Deadline. The 6-fot-5 righthander put forth his best season in 2023, when he threw to a 3.33 ERA in 135.1 IP. He struggled between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha in 2024 to the tune of a 5.07 ERA, but his 140.1 IP give him 275.2 professional innings since the start of the 2023 season, good for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball in that stretch. He’s a bigger body that works over the top of his frame with his arm slot, but his lack of loud stuff in the arsenal may be what kept him off of the Royals’ 40-man roster this offseason.

Austin Charles – INF – (High-A): One of the few 20th round picks that will make any list of notable prospects, the Royals took Charles away from his college commitment with a bonus greater than their fifth round pick’s slot value. A tall and long infielder that just recently turned 21 years old, Charles has flashed a tantalizing power and speed combination in his first 191 professional games. However, the whiff is a concern for the young infielder, who K’ed at a 26% clip in 2024 in Low-A. There’s plenty of time for Charles to grow into both his frame and his game, and could continue to trend upwards over the next several seasons.

L.P. Langevin – RHP – (Complex): A relative unknown prior to the 2024 college season, Louis-Phillipe Langevin made his way from being a hockey-primary kid in Quebec to Wabash Valley College in downstate Illinois at the JUCO level for two years. Then. he transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette prior to 2024, where he punched out 106 hitters in 62.2 IP en route to Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Honors. Finally, the Royals plucked him in the fourth round of this past year’s draft, banking on his “invisiball” fastball to take him to the big leagues. He threw his fastball at an 80% clip in college ball last year, but Anne Rogers of MLB.com noted that Langevin’s four-seamer garnered a 45.4% whiff rate as a Ragin’ Cajun. If he finds a successful tweak to either his slider or his changeup, Langevin can be a Major League reliever in no time.

Hunter Owen – RHP – (High-A): A big body out of Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Owen is a strike thrower with each of his four offerings. The Royals’ fourth round pick in 2023 did not throw in professional baseball until the beginning of the 2024 season, but his 102 innings in Quad Cities nearly matched his innings total from his three years with the Commodores (107.1 IP). Owen may lack a true out pitch in his arsenal, which his 7.1 K/9 in High-A was emblematic of, but his ability to mix four average offerings could make him a durable back-end starter with the opportunity to chew up innings.

Yandel Ricardo – SS – (DSL): Signed for $2.4 million out of the Dominican Republic in the 2024 IFA cycle, the switch-hitting shortstop didn’t hit the ground running like some other big ticket free agent signings in his class. In 45 games in the DSL, Ricardo slashed .213/.330/.366 with 15 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases. Ricardo kept the K-Rate in check, but the inability to consistently hit the ball hard enough limited his output. Still, the newly-turned 18-year-old has plenty of time and runway to live up to his price tag last January.

Jhonayker Ugarte – INF – (DSL): Ugarte was Kansas City’s other large expenditure in the 2024 IFA class, inking the 17-year-old for $1.3 million. Ugarte had a stronger start to his pro career than Ricardo, slashing .299/.423/.395 in his first 46 games in the DSL. The longer and lankier Venezuelan prospect saw the majority of his defensive reps come at third base with Ricardo handling shortstop, but short could still be in the cards for the young bat with plenty of promise.

Hyungchan Um – C – (Low-A): Not only could Um become the first South Korean-born catcher in MLB history, he and his father are now the only father-son duo to play affiliated Minor League Baseball in South Korea’s rich baseball history. The 20-year-old catcher slashed .244/.358/.380 with 8 HR in 77 games between the Complex and Low-A Columbia in 2024, and has spent each of the past two winters playing for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. Not only does Um earn high marks for his defensive abilities behind the dish, he also earns rave reviews in regards to his makeup. Um mentioned to Baseball America that on top of being at a level of fluency to handle interviews in English without an interpreter, he is also taking Spanish lessons to better communicate with his Latin teammates. If Um can continue to shore up some deficiencies in the box, he could become a fan-favorite in Kansas City.