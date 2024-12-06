Kansas City Royals Top 15 Prospects
Former two-way standout Jac Caglianone leads the way in an up-and-coming Royals system, but a trio of catchers aren't far behind.
The Kansas City Royals are building something special at the big league level, and something that they clearly deem sustainable. Not only have the Royals locked up their franchise cornerstone for the foreseeable future in shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., but they’ve identified effective pieces to fill out the 26-man roster via free agency and the trade market. Owner John Sherman and the Royals front office have shown a willingness to spend on veteran pitching, inking Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha to multi-year deals, while also dishing from a surplus in starter Brady Singer to acquire a needed bat in Jonathan India from Cincinnati this offseason.
General Manager J.J. Picollo and Scouting Director Danny Ontiveros have also done a formidable job of filling out the farm system in hopes of building a backbone for this sustainable success in Kansas City. It always helps when one of the biggest names in college baseball in the last decade falls into your lap at No. 6 overall this past summer in Jac Caglianone, but the Royals have plenty more excitement than just Cags.
1. Jac Caglianone – 1B – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 250 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (6), 2024 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|PLATE DISC.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|30/35
|65/80
|40/40
|50/50
|60
Caglianone not only possesses the best power in the 2024 draft class, but he will immediately boast some of the best raw power in all of the Minor Leagues. The Royals are going to let Cags try the two-way thing out of the gate, and he does have some intrigue on the mound. That said, his offensive upside is so immense that the focus will likely be shifted to the batter’s box, much like San Francisco’s Bryce Eldridge.
Offense
Caglianone possesses top-of-the-scale power with better contact skills than most hitters with his build (there aren’t many). Starting with a wide stance and his hands high, Caglianone loads with a pronounced weight shift into his back side in tandem with a very small stride. With two strikes, Caglianone spreads out ever wider, barely picking his front foot off of the ground, focusing on just shifting his weight towards his back hip.
For a hitter with such long levers, his minimal stride helps him consistently be on time and see the ball early. That said, it can be difficult to control the weight shift of such a big frame, often swaying back forward prematurely on secondary stuff. His path stays in the zone for so long paired with ridiculous strength, allowing him to get away with a drift more than most hitters, but his swing can be choppy or on a downward angle towards the ball, resulting in too many ground balls and a need to catch the ball further out front to get it in the air. His raw power is encroaching on 80 grade, already flashing exit velocities as high as 120 MPH with metal while launching home runs with his “C” swings.
Caglianone’s flatter path and bat speed make him difficult to beat within the zone, where he posted a 92% contact rate in his draft year, though his hyper-aggressive approach can undermine his bat-to-ball skills, bringing his overall contact rate down to 79%. He chased as much as any pro prospect in college baseball, though he did cut his chase rate slightly from his sophomore season and demonstrated much more selectivity in the postseason. In his 31 High-A games, Caglianone still struggled to a chase rate north of 40%.
Being in a launch position earlier than most hitters, allows him to see the ball earlier, but it can also push a hitter further into swing mode. His improvements against secondary pitches in his draft year was a positive sign, as was his huge leap left on left, hitting over .400 against southpaws. Caglianone has some of the most ridiculous raw power in the Minor Leagues, but he may need to make some adjustments in the box mechanically to facilitate better swing decisions and more lift.
Defense/Speed
Capable of running it up to the upper 90s on the mound, Caglianone has a plus plus arm that could play well in right field if the Royals want to give him some looks at a position other than first base where he is a solid defender. He’s a below average runner, but far from a clogger on the base paths.
Outlook
The two-way intrigue of Caglianone catapulted him into the mainstream as Shohei Ohtani was showing baseball fans a whole new world at the MLB level. The University of Florida product has a mid 90s fastball from the left side with a nasty changeup that flashes plus, however his velocity really slipped at the end of the year and he has consistently battled command issues since returning to the mound from Tommy John surgery as a junior.
Ultimately, it may be best for him to focus on hitting and potentially playing a corner outfield spot as he possesses 40 home run upside from the left side with good enough bat-to-ball to get into it, but his small pro sample in both High-A and the Arizona Fall League were likely enough of an indicator that the big slugger needs to refine some things mechanically in the box to get there.
The Royals will apparently let Caglianone pursue being a two-way player, where his fastball can run up to the upper 90s, while flashing a plus changeup, but his velocity dipped multiple ticks as his draft year progressed and he has struggled with his command as an amateur. As a pitcher, he looks the part of a reliever, but could be a high leverage arm. Regardless, his best outcome will be predicated on his ability to get into his 80 grade raw power.
2. Blake Mitchell – C – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (8) – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|50/60
|45/45
|45/55
|50+
A big power bat with the tools to stick behind the dish, Mitchell offers as much upside as just about any catcher prospect.
Offense
Starting narrow and upright, Mitchell starts his load with a sink into his back side before a simple hand load and stride. He already utilizes his lower half exceptionally, controlling his body well with a swing that generates both loft and violence. His power to the pull side is already plus, blasting home runs upwards of 450 feet. Plus exit velocities prior to his 20th birthday and a ground ball rate around 30% make it easy to dream on at least 60 grade juice from Mitchell.
Hit tool was a concern for Mitchell as an amateur and while he may not compete for batting titles, the bat to ball has been better than many scouts expected, cutting his strikeout rate steadily as he has compiled more professional games. Mitchell is patient at the plate, running a chase rate below 20%, though his ability to recognize spin will have to improve some for his plate discipline to reach plus territory. He’s still projects to be at least above average in that regard. Palatable contact rates and a good approach could be all Mitchell needs to tap into his 30 home run upside.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete, Mitchell was an intriguing pitching prospect on the mound as an amateur as well, running his fastball up to 97 MPH. He moves well behind the dish and is a strong receiver who works below the baseball very well with the hand strength to frame strikes at the top as well.
He has the arm to be an elite run stopper, but struggles with the transfer and has had some major accuracy issues in his first full pro season. Most of his throws would sail arm side while others would be spiked. If he can shore up the catch and throw side of things, Mitchell could be an above average defender. A fringy runner, Mitchell is savvy on the base paths and will steal bags when he is overlooked.
Outlook
Mitchell’s ability to tap into his plus raw power in games during his first full pro season paired with a better-than-expected contact rate and great feel for the strike zone make him an extremely exciting bat alone. The fact that he can not only stick behind the dish but potentially be solid there makes him an even more intriguing prospect.
3. Carter Jensen – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (78) – 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|50/55
|50/55
|45/45
|40/50
|50
Jensen enjoyed an offensive breakout in his age 20 season and though it was in his second season at High-A, he validated it by continuing his strong performance into Double-A. With the defense coming along as well, Jensen is trending towards a primary catcher’s outlook.
Hitting
Starting upright with his hands high, Jensen sinks into his back side as he toe taps into a long stride forward. Despite gaining plenty of ground with his front leg, he holds his back hip well with a clear focus on staying coiled, keeping his front knee pointed towards the catcher as he strides forward. While the emphasis on the coil helps keep Jensen’s weight back, it can also result in him counter-rotating a bit too much, causing the bat to wrap behind him slightly more than desired. As a result, Jensen can be challenged to get the barrel out against velocity, hitting .190 against 93+ MPH in 2024.
The flip side is, Jensen’s ability to engage his lower half and generate impressive rotational power has helped him make a notable leap in impact, boasting an average exit velocity of 92 MPH while upping his hard hit rate by nearly 15% between 2023 and 2024. A selective hitter with a good feel for the strike zone, Jensen has consistently drawn walks at a strong clip, running the highest chase rate of his career in 2024 at just 21%.
Jensen drives the ball in the air with frequency, which paired with his consistently strong exit velocities, should give him the potential for above average power. Likely a platoon candidate, Jensen really struggles with left on left breaking balls. While the hit tool is fringy at best, he should hit enough to keep the strikeout rate in check if he is sheltered from left-on-left matchups. Jensen could provide 20-25 home runs with solid on base skills.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete behind the dish, it as been more about reps and maturity for Jensen than tools as he has progressed through the Minor Leagues. At points, Jensen’s motor was questioned, which contributed to 16 passed balls in 2023, a number he cut nearly in half in 2024, with much more focus and agility with the gear on.
His receiving has improved as well, particularly standing out with his ability to steal strikes on his glove side. Jensen’s arm is borderline plus and his athleticism is on display with his catch and throw skills, throwing out 26% of base stealers in nearly 200 games. Jensen’s progress makes average defense at the highest level a more feasible outcome than before. A sneaky runner and opportunistic base stealer, Jensen has swiped 40 bags on 50 tries as a pro.
Outlook
There may not be a prospect who improved their stock more within the Royals system in 2024 than Carter Jensen. The power uptick, improvements defensively, and strong showing at Double-A as a newly-turned 21-year-old have the former third round pick looking the part of a prospect who could blossom into a starting catcher at the highest level. He may strikeout at a decently high clip, but he should hedge that with a solid walk rate, 20-25 home run pop and a shot at average defense behind the dish.
4. Ramon Ramirez – C – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $57K – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|45/55
|45/55
|40/40
|35/50
|50
An overlooked international free agent out of the 2023 class, Ramirez quickly settled into pro ball, tearing through the DSL while looking the part behind the dish.
Offense
Starting slightly stacked on his back side, Ramirez really gets into his back leg/hip with a big gathering leg kick, but showcases relatively advanced balance and body control. Despite some moving parts, Ramirez is consistently on time for velocity, but he does have the tendency to pull off with his front side against spin.
In his 41 DSL games, he ran a zone contact rate right around 90% while walking more than he struck out. There’s already flashes of plus power to the pull side from Ramirez, posting a 90th percentile exit velocity of 105 mph at the Arizona Complex League along with a max of 111 mph.
That said, when he maintains his direction, he has demonstrated the ability to drive the ball to all fields with authority. He is relatively patient in the box, running a chase rate around 20%, but recognizing spin is a work in progress. There’s plenty of offensive upside to dream on with Ramirez.
Defense/Speed
Framing wise, Ramirez’s receiving has come along nicely since making the leap stateside, but he can be a bit tardy getting to pitches outside of the zone. For that same reason, his blocking is a work in progress as well. He has an above average arm and a relatively quick release that should help him limit the run game as he improves his footwork. He has a chance to be an average defender behind the dish.
Outlook
There was more swing and miss from Ramirez in the Arizona Complex League compared to the DSL, but that is somewhat to be expected, especially from an 18-year-old catcher. He cut the strikeout rate as the season progressed and over his final 20 games of the season, posted an OPS north of .900 with more walks than punch outs.
Some scouts have some concerns as to whether he can stick behind the dish, but given his youth and the progress we have already seen, it seems a bit harsh at this stage. Even so, there is enough upside with the bat to make him an intriguing prospect regardless, with fringe plus power to dream on and what looks like a good enough feel to hit to get into it.
5. Ben Kudrna – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (43), 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|40/45
|55/55
|55/60
|40/50
|45+
A pair of impressive secondaries lead the way for Kudrna, but fastball and command limitations have contributed to some inconsistent results.
Arsenal
A three pitch mix, Kudrna overcomes a below average heater with a pair of strong secondary offerings that he commands relatively well. He will throw a four seam fastball and two seamer, sitting around 92-94 MPH, with the latter averaging closer to 92 MPH. Though his four seamer is a tick harder, it features generic shape from a slightly above average release height, making it easier for hitters to get on.
Kudrna’s two seamer has been more effective for him, generating a 60% ground ball rate and better whiff numbers, though he only throws it around 15% of the time. It is worth wondering if Kudrna’s fastball could play closer to big league average if he leaned further into his two seamer, especially because of the steeper angle he naturally creates at release.
Where Kudrna stands out is with his changeup and slider, both playing like at least above average pitches. His mid-80s changeup flashes plus, averaging 15 inches of horizontal movement while killing an impressive amount of vert. He generates more than 16 inches of total separation from his four seam fastball, perhaps validating his favor of it over the sinker as it creates a unique dichotomy from his changeup.
Kudrna’s mid 80s slider is his preferred put-away pitch to righties, with gyro break that makes it effective to both-handedness. The pitch moves similarly to the sliders of Gavin Stone and Michael Wacha, generating a good amount of ground balls when it is not missing bats.
Outlook
Though the below average fastball is limiting at this point, there’s still hope that the 6-foot-3, 185 pound right-hander can find another tick or two in his age 22 season as he has some room for additional strength and a short-arm motion. If not, he could utilize the two seamer a bit more to neutralize some of the hard contact he gives up when he is not going to his more trusted secondaries.
The walk rate is a bit bloated, but Kudrna maintained a respectable 66% strike rate over his final 10 starts of the season and has a good feel for both secondaries, providing optimism for average command. Kudrna likely projects as a back-end starter who can masque an iffy fastball with high secondary usage and ground balls.
6. Noah Cameron – LHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 7th Round (199), 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/45
|50/55
|60/60
|50/55
|55/55
|45
A 7th round pick out of Central Arkansas in 2021, Cameron enjoyed his breakout season as a 24-year-old, setting career-highs across the board and only got better upon his second half promotion to Triple-A. There was a tangible uptick in stuff to validate the breakout as well, making him a potential option for the Royals heading into 2025.
Arsenal
Cameron overhauled his arsenal heading into the 2024 season paired with an uptick in velocity which unsurprisingly produced the best results of his career. His fastball velocity ticked up from 91 MPH on average to 92.5 MPH, while also eliminating nearly six inches of horizontal movement, giving his fastball more of a cut-ride action. His fastball went from a liability to passable, seeing his in zone whiff rate jump by 8% while slashing the hard-hit rate allowed by roughly 7%.
The best pitch for Cameron has always been his changeup, and with his more well-rounded arsenal in 2024, it performed as well as ever. He landed it for a strike more than 70% of the time with a swinging strike rate of 27%. Staying closed with his front side for a long time paired with his short-arm delivery makes it extremely difficult for hitters to differentiate the pitch out of his hand and the late fade makes it an in-zone whiff machine (37%).
Cameron tweaked his curveball heading into the 2024 season and added a cutter. The curve was previously a bigger pitch that averaged 78 MPH, making it both more difficult for him to land for a strike and an easier take for hitters. Now harder and shorter in the low 80s with slurvy action to it, Cameron upped his strike rate with the pitch by 12%, becoming his go-to secondary offering against lefties while still mixing it in more than 20% of the time to righties; opponents posted a batting average of just .160 against the pitch between Double-A and Triple-A.
The cutter has given Cameron another look at 89-91 MPH. He commands it well to his glove side, burying it in on the hands of right-handed hitters effectively and getting lefties to roll over. It would be a viable third offering, but with the big step forward he took with his curveball, the cutter is now an excellent fourth offering. It’s worth wondering if Cameron could benefit from adding a sinker to induce weak contact and bolster his ground ball rate a bit.
Outlook
An uptick stuff wise paired with a strong fourth option being added to the arsenal makes it easy to understand how Cameron was able to break out in 2024. He still fits the bill of a softer-throwing southpaw who mixes his offerings to keep hitters off balance, but his changeup and curveball should garner enough whiffs from hitters of both sides of the plate. He has the looks of an innings-eating back-end starter with enough upside to be a strong No. 4 option.
7. David Shields – LHP – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 210 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 2nd Round (44), 2024 (KC) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|Cutter
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|45/55
|40/55
|40/50
|50/60
|45
An athletic southpaw, Shields reclassified for the 2024 Draft, making him one of the youngest players in the class. He has an advanced feel to pitch for a teenage arm and is a name to watch in the Royals system heading into 2025, though they will likely manage his innings carefully.
Arsenal
Shields showcases his athleticism on the mound with his windup, kicking his leg almost completely straight out above his waist. He lands on the first base side of the rubber, creating a cross-fire angle that can be difficult for hitters. His delivery is smooth, still working downhill well despite the unique aspects to his mechanics, getting solid extension with good repeatability.
A four pitch mix, Shields low 90s fastball plays up thanks to the run and ride he generates from the aforementioned cross-fire release that hides the ball well. He ran the fastball up as high as 94 MPH in 1-2 inning spurts at instructs shortly after his 18th birthday and could have more in the tank as he matures.
His low 80s slider flashes above average with slurvy action that is effective left on left, but he has also showed plenty of comfort burying it to his glove side to the back leg of righties. He also has a changeup in the low 80s that he has demonstrated a solid feel for, though it is a bit further behind. Shields will also mix in a cutter in the mid 80s which could be a strong fourth look.
Outlook
A multi-sport athlete in high school who also excelled on the football field, Shields looks the part on the mound. Between his athleticism and youth, there’s plenty to dream on with Shields despite the southpaw not yet possessing a clear plus pitch. With plus command within reasonable reach as he develops, Shields has the look of a pitchability lefty, though an uptick in stuff would not come as a surprise as he matures. His slider has continued to come along as he has tossed more innings and it is easy to envision more velocity in the tank for the teenager. As far as cold weather prep southpaws go, Shields provides an exciting floor/ceiling combination.
8. Javier Vaz – 2B/OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’9″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 15th Round (445) – 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|60/70
|30/30
|55/55
|50/55
|45
Contact, speed and defense is the name of the game for Vaz, who is somewhat of a throwback player, but could be a sneaky WAR accumulator.
Hitting
Starting with his feet a little more than shoulder-width apart and his hands rested in front of his back shoulder, Vaz utilizes a medium-sized leg kick, controlling his moves well with his compact levers and athleticism. Vaz almost looks like he’s playing fungo sometimes, with a very direct and handsy swing that is predicated on his superb hand-eye coordination and elite plate discipline.
Vaz ran a contact rate of 87% in 2024 along with a minuscule 15% chase rate, resulting in more walks (13.6 BB%) than punch outs (11.5 K%). The power is expectedly well-below average for the smaller Vaz, but he hits the ball in the air more consistently than most handsy hitters and has enough bat speed to sneak a hand full of homers out to the pull side per season.
While his average exit velocity would sit towards the bottom of the big leagues, he’d be far from an outlier at 85.5 MPH, putting him ahead of names like Sal Frelick, Jose Caballero, Jake Fraley and about 10 others. Vaz could be a great bottom-of-the-order option who grinds out at bats, sees a lot of pitches and gets on base at an above average clip. He is a great bunter both for a hit and when sacrificing.
Defense/Speed
After playing more outfield than second base through his first couple pro seasons, the Royals have started to give Vaz more run on the dirt, where his glove has come along impressively. He’s an above average runner who looks like a fine defender in left field with a fringy arm, but he has a chance to be a well above average second baseman.
He has soft hands, moves his feet well and gets the ball out quickly with impressive accuracy. In 89 games at second base in 2024, he committed just one error on 367 chances. Vaz is savvy on the base paths nabbing 46 bags on 52 tries between 2023 and 2024.
Outlook
Vaz’s great feel to hit and elite plate discipline will need to do the heavy lifting for his offensive profile, though it helps that he produces strong numbers left on left and saw his average exit velocity jump by more than two mph in 2024. If the defense continues to track towards being well above average at second base, with the ability to also play left field, Vaz could be an elevated version of what the Royals were hoping to get from Adam Frazier.
9. Blake Wolters – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (44), 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|40/45
|40/50
|45
A cold weather midwest arm, the Royals challenged Wolters by sending him straight to Low-A to begin his professional career, where he showed some flashes, but struggled to piece together much consistency. His velocity slipped some in his final couple starts, prompting the team to place him on the development list in what the team defined as nothing more than a precaution.
Arsenal
An ideal pitcher’s build, Wolters stands a sturdy 6-foot-4, 200 pounds. He ran his fastball as high as 99.4 MPH in his first pro season, averaging 96 MPH through his first 11 starts before seeing the velocity dip down to 94 MPH over his final four outings, prompting the Royals to place the then 19-year-old on the development list. Given the relatively standard characteristics of Wolters’ fastball, velocity will be an important separator for him.
His best pitch is his hard slider in the mid 80s. When everything is in sync delivery wise, he spins it well with sharp, late break, but his inconsistencies mechanically made the pitch inconsistent for him. Though the swing and miss numbers were not quite that of a potential plus pitch, Wolters held opponents to a .580 OPS with the offering and landed it for a strike 66% of the time.
Rounding out the arsenal for Wolters is an 86-88 MPH changeup that is a work in progress. He really struggled to land it for a strike early in the season, but found a bit better of a feel for it over his final handful of starts. It’s unlikely to be much more than an average third offering.
Outlook
Wolters is a project with interesting ingredients. The Royals brass remains quite high on their over-slot second round pick and by all indications saw 2024 as a “get your feet wet” kind of season for the young right-hander. That said, it will be important to start to see results from Wolters in his age 20 season as he presumably repeats Low-A to start the year. More repeatability with his delivery will be key from both a consistency of stuff perspective and his overall command which is a step below average as well.
There’s some reliever risk here, especially if Wolters sees his velocity slip as 2025 progresses as well. If he’s holding 96 MPH throughout the year and finds a more consistent feel for both of his secondaries, he could see his prospect stock ascend quickly given the small flashes he has already provided and his amateur pedigree, but those are two pretty significant variables.
10. Felix Arronde – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $100K, 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/50
|60/65
|50/55
|45
A high-waisted right hander with a smooth delivery, Arronde saw his velocity jump in 2024 without compromising his solid command and the results followed.
Arsenal
A three pitch mix, Arronde saw his average fastball velocity tick up from 91.5 MPH in 2023 to 93.5 MPH in 2024 while more than doubling his inning total. Arronde’s fastball also gained an inch of vertical movement and three inches of horizontal, helping him generate more whiffs and ground balls.
His best pitch is his 82-84 MPH splitter with unique action. Sometimes it will cut, others it will drop and fade. The variance is in part due to his ability to kill spin, averaging around 950 RPM on the pitch. For reference, there were only 14 individual pitches at the MLB level with an average spin rate below 1,000. Though he utilizes the pitch more frequently to lefties, righties couldn’t hit it either, combining for a .135 batting average and an OPS around .330.
Arronde’s preferred out pitch for righties is his low 80s slider with gyro break. While it may not be the most devastating pitch, it has some late bite and plays up in large part to his ability to command it. His feel to locate the slider allows him to mix it in around 15% of the time to lefties as well.
Outlook
Arronde’s 2024 season really elevated his standing in the Royals system and he only improved as the year progressed, pitching to a 1.65 ERA over his final 65 1/3 innings. His uptick in velocity, feel to pitch, and a clear plus offering with his splitter give him a chance to stick as a back end starter. If he’s not able to miss as many bats at the upper levels with the fastball and slider, he could be a splitter-heavy swingman or multi-inning reliever at the highest level.
11. Gavin Cross – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 215 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (9) – 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/40
|40/45
|45/50
|55/55
|45/50
|40+
A top 10 pick by the Royals in 2022, Cross disappointed in his first full pro season in 2023, but bounced back to put together a solid campaign at Double-A in 2024. He will need to take another step forward in 2025 to project as an everyday player.
Hitting
Starting upright with the bat rested vertically in front of his back shoulder, Cross pulls his hands backwards in tandem with a medium-sized leg kick. His hands travel somewhat far, pulling them up and back, but he also flattens the barrel out behind his head as he gets to his slot. Between the somewhat rushed move and the angle he creates from his slot, Cross’s path can be long, resulting in him needing to hook the ball to really get into his power and challenges with velocity. Cross produced an OPS of just .670 against fastballs 93+ MPH and .544 against 94+ MPH.
He cut his ground ball rate by nearly 10% in 2024, helping him launch 15 home runs in 101 games. Cross also hedges the fastball issues by handling right-handed secondaries well, producing an OPS around .850 against non-fastballs. With the tendency to cheat for fastballs, Cross can get aggressive, but does a decent job of recognizing spin as well.
With more than a .300 point OPS gap vs. lefties and righties, Cross’s best chance of succeeding at the big league level likely comes as a platoon bat that can provide around 20 home runs.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Cross picks his spots to run really well. He went 30-for-32 on stolen base attempts in 2024 with strong instincts on the base paths in general. He covers above average ground in right field, but does not always take the most direct routes and will sometimes float to his spot. His above average arm should still help solidify him as at least an average defender in a corner.
Outlook
After a concerning 2023, it was encouraging to see Cross have a productive 2024 at the Double-A level. That said, his season was limited to just 101 games due to back spasms that placed him on the IL twice. If Cross continues to progress at the plate, he could grow into a bulk platoon bat. Decent defense in a corner and great base running ability make him at least a solid bench option.
12. Asbel Gonzalez – OF – (CPX)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $157K – 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|50/60
|30/40
|60/60
|50/60
|40+
Speedy with the ability to go get it in center field, the Royals surprisingly promoted Gonzalez straight up from the Arizona Complex League to Double-A to finish out the final handful of games with Northwest Arkansas. At the Complex, Gonzalez demonstrated an advanced approach and handled velocity well. The contact rates were fringy and the exit velocities were below average, but there is clearly room for plenty of strength within his slender frame.
Gonzalez really stood out defensively, where he covers a ton of ground in center and already gets great jumps. He is quite comfortable moving in all directions and does a great job of putting his head down and beating balls to the spot when they are hit over his head, showing off his natural instincts. The bat is a bit light right now, but with a potential plus glove in centerfield, anything close to league average offense could make him a regular. For now, he projects best as a fourth outfielder.
13. Frank Mozzicato – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 170 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (7), 2021 (KC) | ETA: 2027
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|Slider
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/60
|40/50
|40/45
|30/40
|40
While 2024 was Mozzicato’s best season as a pro statistically, he has not quite lived up to the billing that comes with a top 10 selection, even if he was given middle-first round money. He has provided glimpses, striking out as many as 13 in an outing in 2023 and held opponents to a .203 batting average in 2024. He’s funky, deceptive and can spin the ball as well as anyone. Working against him is his well below average command and a fastball velocity that averages around 89 MPH.
Mozzicato is able to have some success with his heater because of the 20 inches of induced vertical break it averages from a six foot release height, but there’s a big difference in the whiff numbers he generates when the fastball velocity starts with a nine versus an eight. In terms of in-zone whiff, that’s an 10% difference to be exact.
Mozzicato’s bender is his best pitch, tunneling off of his high-carry heater well at 79-81 MPH, with its vertical depth and late break. He will also mix in a decent slider and developing changeup. Though it likely aids his deception, Mozzicato’s extremely long arm swing prior to his delivery seems to be quite disruptive to the repeatability of his delivery. He walked nearly 15% of batters in 2024 with an overall strike rate of 60%.
It’s hard to give up on Mozzicato because of how unique he is and the innate feel to spin it, but he will need to make progress in the command and/or velocity departments to project as a usable big league arm.
14. Steven Zobac – RHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (115), 2022 (KC) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|40/45
|60/60
|40
Plus command has played a huge part in Zobac’s professional success, putting up solid numbers at every stop. While he lacks a standout plus pitch in a vacuum, Zobac’s ability to consistently locate his above average slider helps it play closer to a 60 grade. His high spin fastball sits 93-95 MPH, at nearly 2,600 RPM, boasting some late life through the zone. Rounding out the arsenal is a fringy changeup that Zobac is still working to find a more consistent feel for.
Zobac walked just 5% of batters in 2024 and his superb command of his fastball and slider give him a great chance of at least landing as a middle reliever. He landed the two pitches for a strike a combined 71% of the time, and in shorter spurts, both offerings could tick up closer to plus territory. With more refinement to his changeup or a more vertical breaking ball, Zobac could be a swingman or depth starter.
15. Hiro Wyatt – RHP – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (75), 2023 (KC) | ETA: 2028
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|Cutter
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|55/55
|40/50
|35/45
|40/50
|40
Wyatt started his age 19 season at the Complex, where he endured a blowup outing or two before hitting his stride and finishing strong with six solid Low-A starts. He throws from a low release, generating some run and ride on his 92-94 mph fastball, aiding his ability to pick up above average whiff numbers within the zone. Wyatt’s 83-85 mph slider works well off of his fastball and he commands it relatively well. He will also work in a harder cutter that he lands for a strike at a high clip and will throw more to righties. His changeup is still in very far off.
Wyatt’s finish to the season provides some optimism that he can roll the momentum into 2025 and solidify his back-end upside, but for now, he projects best as a depth arm.
Other Names to Watch
Drew Beam – RHP – (Complex): Beam was a consistent force for the Tennessee Volunteers for the past three seasons, building on SEC Freshman of the Year Honors in 2022 with 186.2 IP and an 18-6 record over his next two collegiate seasons, culminating in a National Championship this past June. The Royals took Beam in the third round of the 2024 draft, and Kansas City shut him down for the remainder of the summer. The pitch arsenal is fairly stock, but his plus changeup pairs well with a mid 90s heater with a cutter and curveball rounding out the arsenal. If Beam gets to the big leagues, it will be due to his advanced feel for everything in his arsenal and superb execution.
Ethan Bosacker – RHP – (High-A): A 13th round pick by Kansas City in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Xavier, Bosacker mightily impressed in his first full season of professional baseball. After missing his third college season in 2022 with injury, Bosacker returned to Xavier in 2023 and threw to a 3.49 ERA in 98.0 IP, prompting the Royals to take a flyer on him on the later rounds. In 24 appearances (18 of which starts) between Low-A Columbia and High-A Quad Cities, Bosacker went 13-3 with a 2.45 ERA in 124.2 IP, leading all qualified starters in the Royals farm system in ERA and finishing second in WHIP, BB%, and BAA. He is not a strikeout artist by any means (6.9 K/9 in 2024), but Bosacker’s 2024 catapulted him onto this list as a possible innings-eater No. 5 starter down the line.
Eric Cerantola – RHP – (Triple-A): 2024 was a tale of two halves for Cerantola, in terms of usage. For the first few months of the season, Cerantola functioned as a starter and long relief option with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but the 24-year-old from Montreal transitioned to a shorter relief role for the home stretch of the season. Those final few months included his first call-up to Triple-A, and Cerantola was added to the Royals’ 40-man roster in November. Cerantola uses all of his 6-foot-5 frame with an athletic, over-the-top delivery, and his mid-to-high 90s fastball works perfectly with a hard downer curveball and a tight slider. His walk numbers are certainly elevated, but his .185 BAA in 2024 certainly hedges that in shorter spurts.
Chandler Champlain – RHP – (Triple-A): The word has always been promise with the 25-year-old Champlain, who was one of three players acquired in the Andrew Benintendi deal at the 2022 Trade Deadline. The 6-fot-5 righthander put forth his best season in 2023, when he threw to a 3.33 ERA in 135.1 IP. He struggled between Northwest Arkansas and Omaha in 2024 to the tune of a 5.07 ERA, but his 140.1 IP give him 275.2 professional innings since the start of the 2023 season, good for fourth in all of Minor League Baseball in that stretch. He’s a bigger body that works over the top of his frame with his arm slot, but his lack of loud stuff in the arsenal may be what kept him off of the Royals’ 40-man roster this offseason.
Austin Charles – INF – (High-A): One of the few 20th round picks that will make any list of notable prospects, the Royals took Charles away from his college commitment with a bonus greater than their fifth round pick’s slot value. A tall and long infielder that just recently turned 21 years old, Charles has flashed a tantalizing power and speed combination in his first 191 professional games. However, the whiff is a concern for the young infielder, who K’ed at a 26% clip in 2024 in Low-A. There’s plenty of time for Charles to grow into both his frame and his game, and could continue to trend upwards over the next several seasons.
L.P. Langevin – RHP – (Complex): A relative unknown prior to the 2024 college season, Louis-Phillipe Langevin made his way from being a hockey-primary kid in Quebec to Wabash Valley College in downstate Illinois at the JUCO level for two years. Then. he transferred to Louisiana-Lafayette prior to 2024, where he punched out 106 hitters in 62.2 IP en route to Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year Honors. Finally, the Royals plucked him in the fourth round of this past year’s draft, banking on his “invisiball” fastball to take him to the big leagues. He threw his fastball at an 80% clip in college ball last year, but Anne Rogers of MLB.com noted that Langevin’s four-seamer garnered a 45.4% whiff rate as a Ragin’ Cajun. If he finds a successful tweak to either his slider or his changeup, Langevin can be a Major League reliever in no time.
Hunter Owen – RHP – (High-A): A big body out of Vanderbilt, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound Owen is a strike thrower with each of his four offerings. The Royals’ fourth round pick in 2023 did not throw in professional baseball until the beginning of the 2024 season, but his 102 innings in Quad Cities nearly matched his innings total from his three years with the Commodores (107.1 IP). Owen may lack a true out pitch in his arsenal, which his 7.1 K/9 in High-A was emblematic of, but his ability to mix four average offerings could make him a durable back-end starter with the opportunity to chew up innings.
Yandel Ricardo – SS – (DSL): Signed for $2.4 million out of the Dominican Republic in the 2024 IFA cycle, the switch-hitting shortstop didn’t hit the ground running like some other big ticket free agent signings in his class. In 45 games in the DSL, Ricardo slashed .213/.330/.366 with 15 extra-base hits and 14 stolen bases. Ricardo kept the K-Rate in check, but the inability to consistently hit the ball hard enough limited his output. Still, the newly-turned 18-year-old has plenty of time and runway to live up to his price tag last January.
Jhonayker Ugarte – INF – (DSL): Ugarte was Kansas City’s other large expenditure in the 2024 IFA class, inking the 17-year-old for $1.3 million. Ugarte had a stronger start to his pro career than Ricardo, slashing .299/.423/.395 in his first 46 games in the DSL. The longer and lankier Venezuelan prospect saw the majority of his defensive reps come at third base with Ricardo handling shortstop, but short could still be in the cards for the young bat with plenty of promise.
Hyungchan Um – C – (Low-A): Not only could Um become the first South Korean-born catcher in MLB history, he and his father are now the only father-son duo to play affiliated Minor League Baseball in South Korea’s rich baseball history. The 20-year-old catcher slashed .244/.358/.380 with 8 HR in 77 games between the Complex and Low-A Columbia in 2024, and has spent each of the past two winters playing for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League. Not only does Um earn high marks for his defensive abilities behind the dish, he also earns rave reviews in regards to his makeup. Um mentioned to Baseball America that on top of being at a level of fluency to handle interviews in English without an interpreter, he is also taking Spanish lessons to better communicate with his Latin teammates. If Um can continue to shore up some deficiencies in the box, he could become a fan-favorite in Kansas City.