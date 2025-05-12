How Have the Mariners Switched the Bats On to Start 2025?

The Seattle Mariners have been known for their underperforming offense in recent seasons, but in 2025, they’ve had some of the hottest bats in all of baseball. Whereas their strong pitching staff had to carry them to wins in previous years, this year’s Mariners are doing it on both sides of the ball.

In 2024, Seattle ranked second-last in batting average by hitting just .224 as a team, to go along with being tied for the league lead in strikeout rate at 26.8%. If the Mariners from last season represented the rate stats of a single player, it would be a player you’d prefer not to have in your starting lineup.

The Mariners are tied for fifth in all of MLB in home runs thus far in 2025 with 53. They’re third in wRC+ with a mark of 119. They also lead the league in walk percentage (10.6%) and rank seventh in stolen bases (43).

This massive offensive turnaround is not exclusively due to the performance of a few players, but there are a few key pieces in the Mariners’ lineup that are blowing their past performances out of the water.