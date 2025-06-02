Bryan Woo Won’t Fly Under the Radar in Seattle Much Longer

The Seattle Mariners have been known for the strength of their starting rotation for some time now.

In 2024, they were the co-leaders in team ERA alongside the Atlanta Braves. They also lead the league in WHIP and BAA, and were third in FIP.

In 2023, it was much of the same. They sat third in ERA, second in both FIP and WHIP and seventh in BAA.

A lot of the shine goes to the trio of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Luis Castillo. Gilbert’s a 2024 All-Star who’s tossed three consecutive sub-4.00 ERA campaigns entering 2025. Like Gilbert, Kirby has also been a consistent sub-4.00 ERA, All-Star caliber arm. Then there’s Castillo, and wouldn’t you believe it, he too has been a sub-4.00 ERA All-Star arm since joining the Mariners in the middle of the 2022 campaign.