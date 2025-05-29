Somehow Tarik Skubal Is Getting Even Better

In case you didn’t already know, this Tarik Skubal fella is something special.

When the Detroit Tigers’ left-hander unanimously won the 2024 American League Cy Young Award, it cemented him as one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball. Based on his performance this season, Skubal is showing that he’s not just one of the best pitchers, he’s the best pitcher in the majors.

He’s 5-2 through 11 starts for the Tigers, who are challenging for the best record in baseball.

Skubal came into 2025 as a favorite to repeat as the AL Cy Young winner, although there may have been some Tigers fans worried early on. The 28-year-old got off to a bit of a bumpy start, surrendering seven runs across his first two outings.