Kameron Misner Is Giving the Tampa Bay Rays a Spark

On Opening Day, Kameron Misner was called off the bench in the ninth inning to pinch-hit for the Rays against the Rockies’ Victor Vodnik. Misner, a 27-year-old rookie with 15 major league at-bats under his belt, swung at the first pitch he saw and instantly went from relative unknown to hero, launching his first career home run in walk-off fashion.

Misner was originally a first-round pick by Miami, who traded him to Tampa Bay in November 2021 for infielder Joey Wendle. The tall, lanky outfielder spent the next three seasons slowly climbing through the minor leagues, showing a blend of power and speed, but could not earn a big league opportunity.

After striking out 10 times in 15 at-bats last season with Tampa Bay, Misner knew he needed to make changes in order to stick as a major leaguer. Well, those changes have translated to success, and now Misner is looking like the next Rays success story.

Injuries opened a spot for Misner to make the Rays roster, and his bat is going to keep him as a fixture in the lineup going forward.