Cal Raleigh Is the Best Catcher in Major League Baseball Right Now

“The only argument I think that you could make would be Will Smith, but I feel like Cal Raleigh is so much better defensively than Will Smith is,” he said. “That’s the separator. So, I think you’re looking at the best catcher in MLB.”

Is Raleigh Leading the Mariners to a Playoff Run?

SURPRISE, ARIZONA – MARCH 5: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Cal Raleigh #29 after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 5, 2025 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

On March 25, 2025, the Mariners extended Raleigh on a six-year, $105 million contract with a $20 million vesting player option for a seventh season or a $2 million buyout, locking down the star until at least the end of 2030.

So far, the team’s investment is certainly paying off, with Passan comparing Raleigh to the Kansas City Royals’ nine-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez.

“I think [Raleigh] sees something in this organization and in this team that’s worth sticking around for and seeing through the end,” Passan told Brock & Salk of Seattle Sports. “And man, just to know that you have this anchor that bridges the offensive side and the pitching side, and somebody who is really well liked and really well respected, to have him there – the closest facsimile I can think of is Salvador Perez in Kansas City.”

“I think Cal is probably better than Salvy ever was defensively — and [Perez] is a guy who’s won multiple Gold Gloves,” Passan continued. “But they are low on-base, not great batting average, big power guys who command respect in a room and on the field. And having seen what Salvador Perez has done in his career, going to the World Series in 2014, winning it in 2015, getting the Royals back to the playoffs last season, it’s a security blanket that the Mariners have now knowing that Cal Raleigh is going to be around for the prime of his career.”

So far this season, the Mariners’ success has largely hinged on their strong offense, with Raleigh leading the charge. The team has noticeably increased their ability to get on base (often through walks) and limited strikeouts compared to last season, and as of May 20, they’re No. 1 in the AL West with a 27-19 record.