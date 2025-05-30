Dodgers Repeat? Current Odds to Win the World Series (Updated June 2025)

Don't fall behind during the season. We're updating our odds to win the 2025 World Series throughout the MLB season.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Manager Dave Roberts #30, Shohei Ohtani #17, Mookie Betts #50 Teoscar Hernández #37 and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stand during the National Anthem before the game against the Detroit Tigers on Opening Day at Dodger Stadium on March 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

While we have not seen a World Series Champion repeat since the New York Yankees’ three-peat from 1998-2000, the Los Angeles Dodgers still entered this season as the heavy favorites to win the 2025 MLB World Series.

Yet, history tells us that they are unlikely to win the title again, because nobody has done it in 25 years! Which shows that this race is really wide-open right now.

Whether you are looking towards the American League, where the Yankees are the perceived favorites, or back over to the National League, where both the NL West and the NL East are filled with viable contenders there really are countless teams who have a path to the World Series.

Throughout the season, we will continue to monitor the betting odds to win the World Series in 2025, evaluating when it is the right time to strike an place a wager, projecting which teams look like they have the legs to win it all.

Current MLB World Series Odds: Top 2025 Contenders

TeamCurrent OddsLast Week OddsOpening Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers+250+250+400
New York Yankees+600+750+800
New York Mets+900+750+1400
Philadelphia Phillies+950+1000+1100
Detroit Tigers+1050+1200+4000
Chicago Cubs+1500+1600+3000
Seattle Mariners+1600+1800+2500
Atlanta Braves+1800+1500+800
Houston Astros+2000+2500+1400
San Diego Padres+2800+2000+1300
Texas Rangers+2800+2200+2500
Minnesota Twins+3000+3000+3000
Boston Red Sox+3000+2500+4000
Arizona Diamondbacks+3500+3000+3000
San Francisco Giants+4000+4000+6000
Cleveland Guardians+5000+5000+2800
Kansas City Royals+5000+4000+3000
Toronto Blue Jays+6600+5000+6000
St. Louis Cardinals+6600+8000+6000
Tampa Bay Rays+8000+8000+4000
Milwaukee Brewers+10000+10000+3500
Cincinnati Reds+15000+12500+4000
Baltimore Orioles +30000+10000+1100
Athletics+30000+15000+20000
Los Angeles Angels+30000+50000+25000
Pittsburgh Pirates+50000+50000+10000
Washington Nationals+50000+50000+15000
Miami Marlins+50000+50000+50000
Chicago White Sox+100000+100000+50000
Colorado Rockies+200000+200000+50000

Right now, there are 17 teams in MLB who currently have odds of +5,000 or better. These are the teams that seem like they are contenders for the Wild Card spots at the very least. Getting to the dance is the first step, and those are the teams that seemingly have the best shot to do so.

Within those 17 teams, nine come from the American League, and eight come from the National League, which shows that each league is pretty open right now.

MLB World Series Odds: American League Favorites in 2025

TeamCurrent OddsLast Week OddsOpening Odds
New York Yankees+600+750+800
Detroit Tigers+1050+1200+4000
Seattle Mariners+1600+1800+2500
Houston Astros+2000+2500+1400
Texas Rangers+2800+2200+2500
Minnesota Twins+3000+3000+3000
Boston Red Sox+3000+2500+4000

As we narrow our focus to each individual league, we can see that the American League has one heavy favorite, a clear runner-up, then we have a handful of teams who at the very least look like they should make the playoffs this season.

We start with the favorite, which is the New York Yankees. The Yankees opened the season with the best odds to win the World Series amongst American League teams at +800, and their odds have only gotten better as the season has worn on.

The Yankees currently hold a 6.5-game lead in the AL East, the largest lead of any division in baseball right now. The Tigers aren’t far off, however, as they currently hold a six-game lead in the AL Central, and also have the best record in baseball at 37-20.

While the Tigers are a fun horse to ride this season, right now might not be the best time to lay a wager. This team has been red-hot, but if they fall back at any point during the season, you might be able to grab them at better odds.

Then again, if you think the Tigers are just going to keep up this pace of winning games, you might as well jump on them before it is too late.

Looking at the teams under our top two in the American League, it is hard to find a pick that really makes sense right now, as none of the other teams are sure-fire bets to make the playoffs at this stage.

MLB World Series Odds: National League Favorites in 2025

TeamCurrent OddsLast Week OddsOpening Odds
Los Angeles Dodgers+250+250+400
New York Mets+900+750+1400
Philadelphia Phillies+950+1000+1100
Chicago Cubs+1500+1600+3000
Atlanta Braves+1800+1500+800
San Diego Padres+2800+2000+1300
Arizona Diamondbacks+3500+3000+3000
San Francisco Giants+4000+4000+6000

The Los Angeles Dodgers started the year at +400, now they are at +250, and they haven’t even played their best baseball yet. At some point this season, there is every chance the Dodgers start to take off, and their odds could creep into minus odds, as the top favorite to win it all.

If you really believe in a Dodgers repeat, the odds may not get better than +250, so take it will you can at that price.

On the other hand, there are three other contenders who have gotten off to great starts in the National League, and yet only two of them share similar odds. The Mets and Phillies are neck and neck right now in the NL East, and their odds are in line as well.

The Mets are perceived as a slight favorite at +900, while the Phillies are just behind at +950.

Yet, behind both of those teams is the Chicago Cubs, who are sitting at +1500. The Cubs have less competition in their division, so they have a clearer path to the playoffs than the Mets and the Phillies, although there is a good chance that one of those teams will earn the first round bye.

Still, the Cubs have a loaded lineup, and they only have one year with Kyle Tucker locked in, so there is every chance they are an aggressive buyer at the deadline. Right now, the Cubs are the best bet in terms of value to win it all.

2025 World Series Dates

The 2025 World Series will be held following the end of the regular season: Sunday, September 28.

This will be the 121st World Series in MLB history, and will feature a best-of-seven series. The team with home field advantage will play two games at home, three on the road, then two more at home (if necessary).

Home Field Advantage will be determined by the pennant winner with the better regular-season record.

How Many MLB Teams Reach the Postseason?

A total of 12 teams (6 American League, 6 National League) advance to the postseason after the conclusion of the 162-game regular season.

This MLB postseason format was introduced before the start of the 2022 season. Three division winners and three Wild Card teams from each league make up the playoff bracket.

MLB Postseason Seeding

Teams are seeded based on their regular season records, with the top three seeds in each league being the teams that won their division. The division winner with the best record is the No. 1 seed, the division winner with the second-best record is the No. 2 seed, and then the final division winner is the No. 3 seed.

Each league has three Wild Card teams who make the playoffs, and they too are seeded by their record to fill the No. 4-No.6 seeds in the playoffs bracket.

The top Wild Card teams will host the second-best Wild Card team in a three-game series, while the division winner with the worst record (3-seed) hosts the final Wild Card team. The top two seeds in each league get a bye.

The No. 1 seed plays the winner of the 4-5 matchup of the two Wild Card teams with the best record, while the No. 2 seed squares off against the winner of the 3-6 matchup. From there, it is a simple bracket between the final eight teams left standing.

List of Last 10 World Series Winners

What have World Series champions looked like over the past decade? We’ve also added initial pre-season odds for respective winners, because if you’re making a big-time World Series bet, every data point in history can be useful.

(Check out those Rangers pre-season odds back in 2023!)

YearChampionship TeamOpponentInitial Pre-Season Odds
2024Los Angeles DodgersNew York Yankees+350
2023Texas RangersArizona Diamondbacks+5000
2022Houston AstrosPhiladelphia Phillies+1000
2021Atlanta BravesHouston Astros+1000
2020Los Angeles DodgersTampa Bay Rays +385
2019Washington NationalsHouston Astros+1600
2018Boston Red Sox Los Angeles Dodgers+1150
2017Houston AstrosLos Angeles Dodgers+1175
2016Chicago CubsCleveland Indians +660
2015Kansas City RoyalsNew York Mets+3300

Just Baseball’s 2025 World Series Predictions: Dodgers Over the Tigers

Coming into the season, our staff made predictions about each division in Major League Baseball, and also made predictions on who would be in the World Series. We also polled our audience to get there take as well.

The staff consensus was that the Los Angeles Dodgers would be squaring off against the Texas Rangers in the World Series, pinning our last two World Series champions against one in another.

When it came to Community Consensus from our polled audience, again the Dodgers were the perceived favorites and the Red Sox were picked as the team who could be going against them.

Both the staff and the audience agreed that the Dodgers should be the favorites to win it all, which is what the odds are suggesting now as well. While we would not change the Dodgers as our World Series pick, predicting the Rangers in the World Series right now does not seem wise.

Instead, we predict that the Detroit Tigers will meet the Dodgers in the World Series, and they just might have enough in the tank to upset them too.

