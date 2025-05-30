Dodgers Repeat? Current Odds to Win the World Series (Updated June 2025)

Let’s dive into the odds to see which superstars are making their presence felt so far in the 2025 MLB MVP races. All odds provided are courtesy of BetMGM. For new users, use code JUSTBASEBALL for a first-bet offer up to $1500 if your first pick loses.

Current MLB World Series Odds: Top 2025 Contenders

Team Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds Los Angeles Dodgers +250 +250 +400 New York Yankees +600 +750 +800 New York Mets +900 +750 +1400 Philadelphia Phillies +950 +1000 +1100 Detroit Tigers +1050 +1200 +4000 Chicago Cubs +1500 +1600 +3000 Seattle Mariners +1600 +1800 +2500 Atlanta Braves +1800 +1500 +800 Houston Astros +2000 +2500 +1400 San Diego Padres +2800 +2000 +1300 Texas Rangers +2800 +2200 +2500 Minnesota Twins +3000 +3000 +3000 Boston Red Sox +3000 +2500 +4000 Arizona Diamondbacks +3500 +3000 +3000 San Francisco Giants +4000 +4000 +6000 Cleveland Guardians +5000 +5000 +2800 Kansas City Royals +5000 +4000 +3000 Toronto Blue Jays +6600 +5000 +6000 St. Louis Cardinals +6600 +8000 +6000 Tampa Bay Rays +8000 +8000 +4000 Milwaukee Brewers +10000 +10000 +3500 Cincinnati Reds +15000 +12500 +4000 Baltimore Orioles +30000 +10000 +1100 Athletics +30000 +15000 +20000 Los Angeles Angels +30000 +50000 +25000 Pittsburgh Pirates +50000 +50000 +10000 Washington Nationals +50000 +50000 +15000 Miami Marlins +50000 +50000 +50000 Chicago White Sox +100000 +100000 +50000 Colorado Rockies +200000 +200000 +50000

Right now, there are 17 teams in MLB who currently have odds of +5,000 or better. These are the teams that seem like they are contenders for the Wild Card spots at the very least. Getting to the dance is the first step, and those are the teams that seemingly have the best shot to do so.

Within those 17 teams, nine come from the American League, and eight come from the National League, which shows that each league is pretty open right now.

MLB World Series Odds: American League Favorites in 2025

Team Current Odds Last Week Odds Opening Odds New York Yankees +600 +750 +800 Detroit Tigers +1050 +1200 +4000 Seattle Mariners +1600 +1800 +2500 Houston Astros +2000 +2500 +1400 Texas Rangers +2800 +2200 +2500 Minnesota Twins +3000 +3000 +3000 Boston Red Sox +3000 +2500 +4000

As we narrow our focus to each individual league, we can see that the American League has one heavy favorite, a clear runner-up, then we have a handful of teams who at the very least look like they should make the playoffs this season.

We start with the favorite, which is the New York Yankees. The Yankees opened the season with the best odds to win the World Series amongst American League teams at +800, and their odds have only gotten better as the season has worn on.

The Yankees currently hold a 6.5-game lead in the AL East, the largest lead of any division in baseball right now. The Tigers aren’t far off, however, as they currently hold a six-game lead in the AL Central, and also have the best record in baseball at 37-20.