Jacob deGrom Is Back To Looking Like His Old Self

A big reason for that is health. There’s no argument against the fact that deGrom is one of the most talented pitchers of his generation, with the best stuff. His issue in recent years is that he hasn’t been able to stay on the mound.

Despite being 36, deGrom’s arm doesn’t have the mileage of a major league starter on the down slope to 40. He hasn’t thrown more than 100 innings in a non-shortened MLB season since winning his second Cy Young with 204 innings for the New York Mets in 2019. DeGrom has pitched a total of 303 1/3 innings since then.

He threw just 30 1/3 innings in his first season in Texas. He made it through only 10 1/3 frames last year.

Jacob deGrom Has a Different Approach This Season

He’s up to 38 innings this season, going 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in seven starts.

DeGrom earned his first win of the year when he put everything together for six shutout innings against the Athletics on April 29. He struck out seven and looked like “Jacob deGrom.”

“There were a lot of strikeouts where he just overpowered the hitters, which is who he is,” his battery mate Jonah Heim said, per MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry. “He’s got that electric fastball. He had them guessing because he was throwing all his pitches for strikes. We had a good game plan going in, and he trusts the buttons I hit. Like I said, he was pretty nasty.”