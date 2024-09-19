Ranking the Top Wild Card Matchups We Most Want to See

We are less than two weeks away from the start of the MLB Postseason, where eight teams will square off in four different series that will make up the Wild Card round.

With roughly 10 games left to play for most teams, the regular season is wrapping up soon, as teams make their final push to be part of the tournament that will end with the Fall Classic.

Atop each league, there are teams we know who will be in the playoffs, like the Yankees, Guardians and Astros in the American League, and the Phillies, Dodgers and Brewers in the National League.

Meanwhile in each Wild Card race, there four teams who are currently fighting it out for three spots. In the NL, the Padres lead the pack and appear to be heading towards the top Wild Card spot, while the Mets and Diamondbacks hold onto the final two spots, with the Braves two games out.