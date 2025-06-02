American League Players of the Month: May 2025

We’re now two months into the 2025 MLB season, and the performances coming out of the league this year have been incredible. This has been especially true in the American League, where the sport’s top talents have been playing very well so far on both sides of the ball.

During May, we saw multiple hitters and pitchers elevate their games to the next level, playing some of the best baseball of their respective careers. It was especially good to see just how spread out this talent was as well, with all three AL divisions producing multiple top performers this month.

Here at Just Baseball, our editorial staff has selected the players we chose to name as our Players of the Month in May. As we keep updating these stories throughout the season, it’ll be interesting to see who finds themselves here later in the season.

Let’s meet our top performers for May.