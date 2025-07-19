AL East Is Primed to Be the Best Race in Baseball in the Second Half

Blue Jays: 55-41 (+17 RD)

Yankees: 53-43 (+111 RD)

Red Sox: 53-45 (+61 RD)

Rays: 50-47 (+61 RD)

Orioles: 43-52 (-90 RD)

From June 1 to the break, the Blue Jays went 24-15, Red Sox 24-13, Rays 20-18, Orioles 21-16, and the Yankees? Just 17-21.

Yankees: Still the Favorites

Despite their recent skid, the Yankees lead the AL in run differential (by a wide margin) and feature the game’s top player in Aaron Judge (1.187 OPS, 7.3 WAR). Max Fried has given them an ace, Carlos Rodon is an All-Star No. 2, and even with Gerrit Cole lost for the season, their rotation has held up. The bullpen (20th in MLB with a 4.10 ERA) has been the weak link, in part due to closer Devin Williams’ struggles (4.58 ERA).

The Yankees lead MLB in OPS (.790) and home runs (151), and they have the 18th-hardest remaining schedule. They will buy big at the deadline, targeting a third baseman like Eugenio Suarez and bullpen help. The talent is there, and if health and bullpen performance stabilize, it’s hard to think any other team wins this division. They may not be in first place, but this is New York’s to lose.

Blue Jays: From Worst to First

Toronto’s stunning rise has been led by a balanced roster, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.275/.813 OPS, 2.1 WAR) and Bo Bichette (.280/.763 OPS) playing well, but not at their peaks. Guerrero had an identical first half last year and went nuclear down the stretch. George Springer (.276/.861 OPS, 16 HR) has caught fire, while Ernie Clement (.284 AVG, 2.2 WAR), Addison Barger (.818 OPS, 13 HR), and Alejandro Kirk (hitting .300+) provide a strong supporting cast. Anthony Santander and Daulton Varsho could soon return from injury, further boosting their depth. Even with Andres Giménez’ struggles at the plate (.218 AVG), his and the rest of the infield defense remain excellent.

Add in a strong bullpen (3.54 ERA, 7th in MLB) and the possibility of getting Santander and Varsho back healthy, and the Jays have depth.

Toronto’s rotation (Berríos, Bassitt, Gausman, Lauer, and Scherzer) is steady but aging. An additional arm and impact left-handed bat are likely trade deadline priorities. With the 10th hardest remaining schedule and a run differential of just +21, some regression could hit, but a few key additions and big second halves from Vlad and Bo could vault them into serious contention.