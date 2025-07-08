Unc’s Still Got It: George Springer’s Outstanding Rebound

George Springer’s last 5 games:



12-for-22 (.500)

5 HR

13 RBI

9 runs scored



He’s now the oldest player in MLB with an OPS over .900. What a season by the 35-year-old. pic.twitter.com/zhrZxZfXPR — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) July 5, 2025

Let’s take a closer look at the oddity that is 2025 George Springer, and give credit where it’s due.

George Springer Is Defying Father Time

Easily the best full season of Springer’s career came back in 2019 when he finished seventh in the AL MVP voting as a member of the Houston Astros. While he looked great in 2021 and 2022 on the Blue Jays, he hasn’t quite produced at the same level as he did pre-Jays.

In fact, he declined pretty rapidly between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2025. The years in between were at times hard to watch, as it seemed that Springer’s playing days – at least his days of being an above-average run-producer – were coming to an end. More often than not, players’ ages catch up to them as they march on into their 30s, so it wasn’t all that shocking to see his numbers begin to dip.

Yet, here he is, playing like one of the American League’s best. The defending AL Player of the Week (the Blue Jays’ first since August of 2024), Springer has 16 home runs through 85 games, which is three away from how many he had last year in 60 more contests.

He’s also already driven in 53 runs, also three less than last year. What’s most impressive about Springer’s game is that he’s walking at a career-high pace and hitting for much more power than we’ve seen out of him in years.

The 12-year veteran has raised his ISO to .227 and his SLG to .503. Neither has been this high in four years. His wRC+ currently sits at 143, which puts him 43% above league-average. Again, this hasn’t been reached since 2020.