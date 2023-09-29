Seattle Mariners Fighting For Their Lives Against Texas Rangers

Look around Major League Baseball right now and you will see five teams who have already clinched their division title. The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have had this thing sewn up for some time, while the Minnesota Twins and Milwaukee Brewers coasted in party due to the lack of a second great team in their central divisions.

Heading into the final week, all that was left to be decided really was the Wild Card races, the AL East and the AL West. The Baltimore Orioles checked one of those boxes of the list though last night, winning each of their first three games this week to secure their first 100-win season in over 40 years and to clinch their AL East title over the Tampa Bay Rays.

This puts the 97-win Rays locked into the first Wild Card spot, with the Blue Jays currently sitting in the second spot with a game lead over the Astros and two game-lead over the Mariners.

All eyes really have to be on the AL West this weekend, as it is the one division in baseball that is not decided. It is also looking to be the division where one great baseball team is going to miss the playoffs.