Ceddanne Rafaela Is Finally Making Good on Red Sox Extension

2024 2025 xwOBA .273 (5th percentile) .334 (53rd percentile) xBA .229 (22nd) .262 (52nd) xSLG .368 (28th) .468 (66th) AVG Exit Velocity 86.6 (12th) 90.7 (62nd) Barrel % 7.5 (46th) 11.8 (71st) Hard-Hit % 36.9 (31st) 46.4 (70th) LA Sweet-Spot % 34.9 (58th) 34.1 (43rd) Bat Speed 70.1 (22nd) 70.7 (28th) Squared-Up % 20.9 (12th) 26.4 (53rd) Chase% 46.4 (1st) 42.7 (2nd) Whiff% 33.0 (9th) 26.9 (32nd)

Some of the jumps he’s made are more impressive than others, but it’s clear that Rafaela is starting to make better decisions in terms of swinging at bad pitches. He’s also clearly hitting the ball much harder than he did last year. These are both highly encouraging to see from him.

While he’s far from a prolific power hitter, Rafaela already has nine home runs through 81 games after hitting 15 in 152 last year. His ISO has raised from .143 to .167 and his SLG is up 30 points as well. He’s starting to look more and more like the 20-homer player he looked like in both 2022 and 2023 as a minor leaguer.

How Does He Stack Up Against the Field?

As of right now, Rafaela is the fifth-best (qualifying) center fielder in baseball by fWAR standards. It’s no easy task to leapfrog the likes of Pete Crow-Armstrong, Byron Buxton, or Julio Rodriguez on the WAR leaderboards, but playing like a top-five center fielder in the game automatically would make Rafaela’s extension look more “worth it.”

PCA has been labeled as the best overall center fielder in the league this year, and I think that’s a title he’s more than earned. What he’s doing on both sides of the ball is utterly ridiculous but in the best way. He leads all center fielders in home runs, RBI, runs scored, and stolen bases; and he’s done this while simultaneously being one of the game’s best defenders at this premium position.

Yet, Rafaela is quietly above PCA on the OAA leaderboards. Even if it’s only by one Out Above Average, this is still something that shouldn’t just be swept under the rug. No, they’re not going to ever be the same player offensively, but if there’s any category Rafaela can gain the advantage in, it’ll be his defense.

Red Sox fans (understandably) have some high expectations for their young stars-in-the-making. Rafaela took a little bit to get comfortable at this level, but he’s in some respects the best defensive center fielder in baseball, and he’s got an ever-improving bat to go along with it. To some he may not be there just yet, but he’s well on his way to earning every penny of that extension Boston’s front office threw his way.